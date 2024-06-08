Apo Island: Biodiversity and swimming with turtles

Swimming with the turtles is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Apo Island. As long as you follow the golden rule and only observe, photograph, and not touch the turtles or the corals, these calm creatures will not mind you being there. One of the most fascinating things about seeing a turtle up close is the patterning on its shell, which is different for each one.

Tips for visiting Apo Island

To make the most of your visit to Apo Island, consider the following tips:

1. Pre-arrange your tour: Book your tour in advance with a reputable company to ensure you have a clear idea of the costs and that lunch is included.

2. Stay hydrated: Bring plenty of water. If possible, pack a cooler with cold drinks to keep refreshed throughout the day.

3. Respect nature: Adhere to the guidelines provided by your guide. Do not touch anything on the island, including the turtles and corals.

4. Tip your guides: A small tip goes a long way in showing appreciation for the guides who enhance your experience with their knowledge and assistance.

5. Rent an underwater camera: If you don’t have an underwater camera, there are rental options available. Capture the beauty beneath the waves without disturbing the ecosystem.

6. Enjoy the tranquility: Take the time to appreciate the serene environment and the unique opportunity to commune with nature.