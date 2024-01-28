Archon Philippines redefines service excellence with the grand launch of Archon Prime Membership

The atmosphere at the Archon Main Office was electric as clients and business partners gathered to witness the unveiling of Archon Prime Membership, a service dedicated to providing "Service Beyond Compare." The event, held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, showcased Archon's commitment to redefining customer experience in the trucking industry.

A grand gesture: Free 1-Year Archon Prime subscriptions for attendees

In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for the warm support from clients and partners, Archon Philippines announced a generous giveaway. Each attendee was gifted a complimentary one-year subscription to Archon Prime, unlocking a world of benefits, including unlimited free labor charges on truck repair and maintenance services.

Key points of Archon Prime Membership – ‘Service Beyond Compare’

Unlimited free labor charges: Archon Prime Membership eliminates labor charges on truck repair and maintenance, ensuring cost savings for clients.

Comprehensive maintenance plan: Archon Prime Membership guarantees a comprehensive maintenance plan to ensure optimum truck performance.

The event also showcased specially crafted Audio-Visual Presentations (AVPs) tailored for Howo unit owners, presenting the unique advantages of Archon Prime Membership tailored for their specific needs. As the event reached its climax, a teaser was unveiled for LiuGong Heavy Equipment owners, hinting at the imminent availability of Archon Prime Membership for this category.

The Archon Prime Membership launch event, held from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., was a resounding success, leaving attendees thrilled about the transformative possibilities that Archon Prime Membership brings. Archon Philippines expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing that the success of Archon Prime Membership is a testament to the trust and loyalty of its valued clients.

With a promise of "Service Beyond Compare," Archon Philippines looks forward to reshaping the landscape of customer experience in the automotive industry, setting a new benchmark for unparalleled service. PR