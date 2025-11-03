Art group holds art workshop at City Jail

TWENTY persons deprived of liberty at the Davao City Jail-Women Dormitory underwent a one-day painting workshop by Lawig-Diwa Inc., the organizer of the annual Mindanao Art Fair.
Led by its president Tey Mudjahid "Kublai" Ponce Millan with visual artists Elvis Goloran and Jushua Rotante, the women were made to paint their inspirations on mounted canvas using acrylic paint.
Lawig-Diwa has been sustaining its livelihhod project through the Healing Hearts Bears crochet project of its director Stella A. Estremera for three years now, and holds occasional workshops like this one.
On November 1, 2025, the women made to experience working on terra cotta for a sculpture workshop.