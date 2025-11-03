Art group holds art workshop at City Jail

TWENTY persons deprived of liberty at the Davao City Jail-Women Dormitory underwent a one-day painting workshop by Lawig-Diwa Inc., the organizer of the annual Mindanao Art Fair.

Led by its president Tey Mudjahid "Kublai" Ponce Millan with visual artists Elvis Goloran and Jushua Rotante, the women were made to paint their inspirations on mounted canvas using acrylic paint.