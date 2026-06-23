Art Walk Davao at the HeART of the City

In this short walk, we covered just a portion of the whole proposed itinerary which features Poblacion, F. Torres, and San Pedro Streets. Guided by the young students, we strolled through once familiar childhood scenes now transformed into new establishments and names. Some old landmarks remained the same, and we had fun guessing trivia games about what they used to be and their impact on our younger selves.

Some of us carried bittersweet memories navigating through The Green House Cinema (bought two handmade ceramic bowls from its thrift shop), having snacks inside Salt Café of My Hotel (the former Men Seng Hotel in San Pedro), passing by Bondi & Bourke restaurant and hotel (the old ancestral compound of the Lat Family which used to be Legazpi Suites), stopping by Viviid Kulture (now an unfamiliar artist territory where I once hang out to play inside Sonic Boom arcade of the ATU Plaza); and back to Cinematheque Centre Davao, which currently hosts Kulay, Sine + Sining (June 18–26), a film showcase for local, pride-themed film screenings and art market in its compound.

It was too late to visit People’s Park nearby (I have photos of the old PTA stadium where it once was), so I went back to San Pedro Street to shoot the cathedral at dusk on my own.

Thanks to the LGU and organizers for this beautiful day of reminiscing and bonding with old friends and new ones. Special thanks to our traffic assistance from the Public Safety and Security Office, the documentation team of photo/videographers, Dexter Tanedo of La Herencia Davao, and the team of students who diligently prepared for their first guided tour: Shania Junasa, Hanesher Nazario, Bryla Xenn Nebre, Princess Almire Roxas, and Suzanne Jean Yu.

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(Jojie Alcantara is a long-time columnist who features travel and lifestyle stories from Davao and beyond. Email her at jojiealcantara@gmail.com)