For the new generation (Zoomers), the Art Walk Davao was a step into cool local vibes and modern artistry. For a solid GenX Dabawenya like me, it was a surreal step back in time, recalling what used to be prime spots of my youth.
This June, the city is turning up the creative volume for Duaw Davao 2026 as the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) and the Davao City Office for Culture and the Arts (DCOCA) organize this month-long festival aimed to celebrate local talents across visual arts, music, film, and literature in bigger, more accessible creative markets.
Oscar Casaysay, DCOCA officer-in-charge, and CTOO Officer-in-Charge Willenito Tormis Jr. announced that this year’s festival focuses on the city’s rich tapestry of arts and culture, supporting and highlighting local artists' skills.
Last June 20, the media, travel agents, tour guides and operators participated in a special curated tour assessment to validate feasible routes showcasing and strengthening vibrant art and culture districts. “Art Walk Davao at the HeART of the City” is a guided tour in partnership with La Herencia Davao led by students from the Ateneo de Davao University (Interdisciplinary Studies, Language and Literature).
In this short walk, we covered just a portion of the whole proposed itinerary which features Poblacion, F. Torres, and San Pedro Streets. Guided by the young students, we strolled through once familiar childhood scenes now transformed into new establishments and names. Some old landmarks remained the same, and we had fun guessing trivia games about what they used to be and their impact on our younger selves.
Some of us carried bittersweet memories navigating through The Green House Cinema (bought two handmade ceramic bowls from its thrift shop), having snacks inside Salt Café of My Hotel (the former Men Seng Hotel in San Pedro), passing by Bondi & Bourke restaurant and hotel (the old ancestral compound of the Lat Family which used to be Legazpi Suites), stopping by Viviid Kulture (now an unfamiliar artist territory where I once hang out to play inside Sonic Boom arcade of the ATU Plaza); and back to Cinematheque Centre Davao, which currently hosts Kulay, Sine + Sining (June 18–26), a film showcase for local, pride-themed film screenings and art market in its compound.
It was too late to visit People’s Park nearby (I have photos of the old PTA stadium where it once was), so I went back to San Pedro Street to shoot the cathedral at dusk on my own.
Thanks to the LGU and organizers for this beautiful day of reminiscing and bonding with old friends and new ones. Special thanks to our traffic assistance from the Public Safety and Security Office, the documentation team of photo/videographers, Dexter Tanedo of La Herencia Davao, and the team of students who diligently prepared for their first guided tour: Shania Junasa, Hanesher Nazario, Bryla Xenn Nebre, Princess Almire Roxas, and Suzanne Jean Yu.
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(Jojie Alcantara is a long-time columnist who features travel and lifestyle stories from Davao and beyond. Email her at jojiealcantara@gmail.com)