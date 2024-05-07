Artist provocateur: Sinyas’ thought-provoking art

Sinyas embarked on his artistic drive at the age of six, immersing himself in the world of painting. Under the guidance of a mentor, his early works were steeped in realism, often depicting scenes from nature. However, his passion for painting was put on hold when he enrolled at Ateneo de Davao University. There, he delved into campus journalism, serving as both the Art Editor and Feature Writer for Atenews.

Sinyas’ transition from an engineering course to business management also paved the way for him to become a member of the cultural art group, Sidlak. This newfound exposure significantly deepened his appreciation for the arts and culture of Mindanao.

After graduating in 2019, he gained experience working in various parts of the country. But when the global pandemic reached the Philippines, he decided to leave his job and relocate to GenSan. This period of upheaval reignited his passion for visual art, leading him back to his first love.

“I feel my mind isn’t stable when I’m not doing anything,” he says.

Sinyas stumbled upon a magazine, from which he carefully extracted cuttings. He then combined these with watercolor paint, and at that moment, a new creation was born. As he delved deeper into the art world, he transitioned from realism to neo-expressionism, inspired by the works of the renowned artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Sinyas’ transition from realism to a new artistic style was a challenging journey. He found himself questioning how to create a painting that strayed from the conventional norms of realism. His initial foray into this new style was marked by the creation of irregular lines, a technique heavily influenced by the works of Basquiat.

Despite the challenges, he found satisfaction in his results. His first piece, titled “Smoker v1”, was a testament to his evolution as an artist, marking his first work on a small canvas. This piece symbolized the beginning of his exploration into a new realm of artistic expression.

As part of his artistic exploration, Sinyas sought to understand the marketability of his new style.

He turned to Facebook, searching for relevant groups where he could share and showcase his work. He began by posting and offering his two “Smoker” paintings for sale. To his delight, someone purchased his works. This sale was not just a financial success, but also a validation of his artistic evolution.

It confirmed that there was an audience interested in his new style. Encouraged by this positive response, he felt a surge of happiness and a renewed desire to expand his work onto larger canvases. His journey continues, fueled by passion and validated by the appreciation of his audience.