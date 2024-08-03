Autism Society PH champions inclusivity with TikTok

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, recently partnered with Autism Society Philippines, the Local Government of Quezon City, and SM Cares to host “Adbokasya sa Social Media,” an event marking National Disability Rights Week.

This initiative underscores a collaborative effort to leverage digital platforms for advocacy and inclusivity, empowering individuals with disabilities and their advocates to amplify their voices and drive positive change.

“Adbokasya sa Social Media” provided participants with practical insights and strategies to turn their social media presence into powerful advocacy tools. The event aimed to equip members of the disability community, NGOs, government agencies, and student organizations with the skills needed to build a purposeful online presence, create strategic content, engage with their communities, and navigate the challenges of online advocacy.

Empowering Through Social Media

TikTok creators Mona Magno Veluz (Mighty Magulang), Chef Gelo Guison, Riyan Portuguez (The Millennial Psych), Your Tita Baby, and Mathilda Airlines shared their insights on leveraging social media for advocacy. They discussed strategies for crafting impactful messages, simplifying content for broader understanding, and the importance of resilience in facing public scrutiny.

Mona Magno-Veluz, National Spokesperson of the Autism Society Philippines, addressed the crucial role of social media in advocacy, focusing on the need for content that is both impactful and respectful. She pointed out that while the digital age offers unprecedented opportunities for amplifying voices, it also demands a high level of responsibility from content creators.

“To truly leverage social media for advocacy, your content must reflect a clear mission and genuine intent. It’s about more than just following trends; it’s about creating meaningful, engaging content that respects and represents the community. Authenticity and consent are crucial, especially when discussing sensitive topics like disability. We need to ensure our content not only resonates but also upholds the values of respect and inclusivity,” Veluz said.

Creating Inclusive Content

The creators underscored the significant impact of content creation on public perceptions and the importance of fostering an inclusive online environment. Chef Gelo Guison and Mathilda Airlines highlighted the need for content that resonates positively and encourages resilience in the face of criticism.

Riyan Portuguez also emphasized the value of crafting messages that are both accessible and thoughtfully presented, ensuring that content is easily understood and impactful. Meanwhile, Your Tita Baby discussed how social media platforms like TikTok are pivotal in reshaping perceptions and broadening the scope of visibility for marginalized communities, including the drag community.

Ensuring a Safe and Responsible Platform

In line with these discussions, Bea Bautista, Communications Lead for Philippines and Malaysia at TikTok, emphasized the collective responsibility of creators, the platform, and users in maintaining a safe online environment.

“Creating a safe and inclusive space on TikTok is a shared responsibility. It’s crucial for creators, users, and the platform to work together to ensure a safe place where everyone can express themselves creatively and authentically, ” Bautista said. “Your posts and interactions matter—by being mindful of what you share and engage with, we can all contribute to a safer and more respectful online community.”

TikTok’s partnership with the Autism Society Philippines highlights its ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for those fighting for disability rights and other social issues. By providing a platform where diverse voices can be amplified, TikTok continues to strive for a space where creators from all backgrounds can express themselves freely and drive positive societal change. PR