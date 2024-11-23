Backpacker’s dream to island haven

Initially, he planned to open the hostel in Palawan, but a friend’s suggestion led him to Siargao, where he instantly fell for the island’s charm.

“We wanted Rucksack Inn Siargao to embody the spirit of a backpacker’s haven,” Rommel said. However, the journey was far from smooth. Nine years of planning faced hurdles like the pandemic and Typhoon Odette, which shook investor confidence. His perseverance ultimately convinced them to stay the course.

In 2023, just as construction neared completion, the contractor abandoned the project. “We had to step in and finish it ourselves. We did everything,” he shared.

By June 1, 2024, Rucksack Inn Siargao finally opened its doors, welcoming travelers to experience the comfort and community Rommel envisioned from the start.

Describing himself as “industrious” and driven, Rommel thrives on hard work. “Work is like breathing for me,” he admits. Yet, he balances this by spending time with loved ones, surfing, joining the digital nomads' community, and staying active at the gym.

Looking back, Rommel takes pride in the community forming around Rucksack Inn Siargao. “We didn’t just want a hostel—we wanted to create an experience, a home away from home.”

The tagline “Who’s Inn?” this spirit, aiming to foster connections and give back to the local community. “Let no challenges go unconquered,” he declares, a mantra that has driven him through every hurdle.

Rommel’s goal is clear: to make quality, affordable travel accessible to everyone. “We want to ensure that every penny guests spend here is worth it. Comfort is our priority.”

His persistence and belief in creating unforgettable travel experiences have brought his backpacker dream full circle, establishing a haven for travelers in the heart of Siargao. KBP