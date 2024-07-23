Bangsamoro gov’t lays out commitments to improve education in Barmm

Madrasah is an Islamic educational system that aims to develop Muslim learners to be morally upright and committed to excellence. The Ministry recognizes madrasah education’s significant role in contributing to the peace and stability, and the future development of the BARMM. The goal is to develop future Muslim professionals and innovators who could drive economic growth, peace, and stability in the region.

The Australian Government provided technical assistance to the Ministry in developing the Plan. They conducted policy reviews of madrasah education, led consultation sessions with relevant partners, and facilitated expert consultations to support the drafting process.

“As neighbours and strategic partners, Australia and the Philippines share the goal of achieving a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region – and we believe that education plays a vital role in achieving this,” said Dr Moya Collett, Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy.

“I thank our friends and partners from the Ministry for their continued dedication in strengthening education policies and institutions in the BARMM. Australia remains committed to working with you in shaping a more peaceful and prosperous region.” Under the Plan, the Ministry aims to increase the number of Bangsamoro learners – regardless of gender, physical ability, and social and economic status – by 30%. By 2025, they also aim to increase the number of formal madrasah institutions by 15%. Institutionalizing madrasahs is important because it allows the Ministry to monitor and regulate the quality of education and services they provide.

The Ministry has made great strides in integrating traditional madrasah into the Bangsamoro education system. To date, 373 formal madrasah delivering K-12 and Islamic education have been recognised. A policy guide developed with the Australian Government is also supporting the accreditation of 444 non formal madrasah. The Ministry also have plans to develop a standardised curriculum for all madrasahs, including non-formal madrasas, with the aim of accrediting them down the road.

Mohagher M. Iqbal, Minister of MBHTE said: “Strengthening madrasah education represents 'unity in diversity.' It demonstrates Bangsamoro’s firm commitment to preserving our region's rich historical, religious, and educational heritage while creating an inclusive environment where every learner, regardless of background, can succeed.”

“Madrasah education is integral to our people’s aspiration to shape our educational policies and systems. Therefore, the Bangsamoro deserves genuine autonomy that all parties should honor. A thriving autonomy is the true solution to the recurring internal conflicts in the region.” PR