Bantay Bukid park rangers: Guardians of Mt. Apo’s natural treasures

Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP), the Philippines’ highest peak, is more than a climber’s dream – it is a sanctuary of rich biodiversity, including the critically endangered Philippine Eagle, Apo Myna, Apo Sunbird, and pitcher plant, to name a few. At the heart of its protection are the Bantay Bukid volunteers – forest guardians rooted in the indigenous communities of Davao City.
“Considering that Mt. Apo is a protected area, the work of the Bantay Bukid is a vital support to the DENR’s mandate to protect and conserve the country’s natural wealth, the Philippines’ highest mountain and its biodiversity,” said DENR-XI Regional Executive Director Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan.
Formed in 2014 through the initiative by the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), the Bantay Bukid was created to help monitor the Philippine Eagle’s habitat in Mt. Apo. Two years later, the City Government of Davao formally adopted the program, which was expanded to include forest and watershed protection. Community volunteers, many of whom are indigenous peoples, were then tapped to serve as forest guards.
As a protected area, Mt. Apo is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, many of which are rare or endangered. To safeguard these ecological treasures, the park rangers of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region XI (DENR-XI) now complement Davao City’s Bantay Bukid volunteers in patrolling, monitoring, and enforcing environmental laws to preserve the park’s biodiversity across its 65,900.90-hectare landscape.
This community-based approach strengthens conservation efforts and reinforces indigenous governance. According to Clint Michael Cleofe, Protected Area Superintendent (PASu) of MANP, this process respects tribal justice systems while ensuring environmental compliance.
“They can settle the issue at their level. But if they have difficulty resolving it, that’s when DENR-XI or the City Government comes in,” Cleofe explained.
Recognizing the enormous and often hazardous task of protecting MANP, DENR-XI expresses deep appreciation for the unwavering commitment of Bantay Bukid volunteers. According to RED Dumagan, these volunteers play a vital role in complementing the efforts of park rangers, being members of indigenous communities living within MANP’s ancestral domain.
“Their intimate knowledge of the terrain, coupled with a deep cultural connection to the land, makes their involvement indispensable in the ongoing protection and conservation of the park,” RED Dumagan said.
Although volunteers receive a modest monthly incentive of ₱3,500 for 10 patrol days, many of them consider their role as a calling.
“Above all, our forest needs to be protected. It’s a must and non-negotiable. I would rather plant more trees and patrol this area no matter what, rather than let others destroy it,” said Alvin Masicampo, a 52-year-old volunteer. He added that the incentive he receives from the city is a big help, but he would still patrol and monitor the area even without it.
Annalou Iñez Anto echoed this dedication, saying she accepted the role after returning from working abroad – not for the money, but for the opportunity to serve her land.
“For me, it’s an honor. When one has a deep sense of love and undying dedication to look after the land and protect the ecosystem and biodiversity within, it will all be worth it.”
To further capacitate themselves and become more effective in their roles, Bantay Bukid volunteers aspire for training in environmental law enforcement.
“Sometimes we thought what we are doing on the ground is unerring, but it turned out otherwise. That’s why we are hoping we can undergo training,” said Anto.
RED Dumagan acknowledged this need and committed to explore more trainings and seminars, with the aim of deputizing them as Wildlife Enforcement Officers (WEO) in the future.
As Mt. Apo continues to draw attention for its grandeur and ecological value, the unwavering commitment of Bantay Bukid volunteers offers a powerful example of grassroots conservation. Their knowledge, dedication, and community-driven leadership help ensure that this ASEAN Heritage Site remains protected for generations to come. PR