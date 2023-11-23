Be the change the world needs

Aside from the keynote presentations, the world summit also held awarding ceremonies recognizing the achievements and contributions of world leaders and networking with the delegates.

Finally, it was announced that one of the primary goals of holding the summit was to raise funds for Loani’s charity beneficiaries in the Philippines, including the Maya Foundation, a local charity in Davao City that aims to rehabilitate sexually abused children as well as Seed4Com, a local NGO based in Cebu whose sustainable projects support the livelihood and environmental goals of coastal communities in the Philippines.

This also include the fundraising and awarding of a free website design and development for Queen Eden Soriano Trinidad as a joint giveaway by Best Town Media and Asiana among others.

The Loani world summit began with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a Parade of Nations, where dignitaries from all over the globe marched down a red carpet, proudly representing their countries with their flags at hand. It was then preceded by a plenary session featuring eight distinguished speakers, including former DepEd secretary Prof. Leonor Briones; Dr. Sanjay Ramdath, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Borough of Manhattan Community College; Dr. Val Alino, award-winning Life, Conscious Parenting & Spiritual Coach, International Keynote Speaker, LP Practitioner, and Author; Dr. Robbie Motter, founder of Global Society Entrepreneurs; Coach MJ Tolan, an International Speaker; Dr. Ellen Bitters, member of Global Society of Female Entrepreneurs; Jamie Long, award-winning publisher, actor, model, director, and writer; and Ms. Nellie Reyes, founder of Assistance Service Institute for Asians in North America (Asiana).

Day 2 (October 19th) of the summit commenced with another set of speakers, namely Kaden Lebray, a well-known and highly acclaimed motivational speaker who specializes in providing insights, guidance, and enthusiasm tailored to fit the unique needs of people of all colors, cultures, and creeds; Dr. Randi D. Ward, a retired Language Arts educator, professional writer, and editor, Life Harmony and Holistic Emotional Intelligence Coach, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur;

Angelica Benavides; Mary Ann Thompson Frank; Dallas Eure; Vinette Grant, a world-class couturier; Avic Ronquillo de Castro; Gilda Ramirez; and Dann Diez, executive director of NGO Seed4Com.

In the evening, the International Filipino Leaders Awards Ceremony was held with the theme “Celebrating Filipino Excellence Worldwide”.

Opening the program was a fashion walk where models wore creations from esteemed designers Jean Pioso of Jean Amour Collections and Dr. Vinette Grant of Unbridaled Coutour, London, followed by a touching performance from talented soprano Athena Macatanga.

The night then proceeded with the awarding of 31 esteemed individuals who made notable contributions to society through their commitment to their advocacies as leaders giving back to the community as well as initiating important dialogues and creating awareness of issues that affect the Philippine migrant communities around the world.

The sumptuous dinner was sponsored by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines.

A fundraising event led by Loani Philippines Chairperson in the United Kingdom, Loralie Canale, also took place during the ceremony and was capped off with music and socialization.

On the final day of the summit (October 20th), the plenary sessions included keynote presentations from Ana Marie Locsin, executive director of Plan International Philipinas Foundation Inc.; Monica Gomez, a mentor, founder of Love for Ministry, philanthropist, and podcast host; Pastor Osmany Ramos, international speaker; Benjamina Gonzales Flor, College of Development Communication Professor at the University of the Philippines Los Banos, and chair of the Master of Development Communication at UP Open University; Marcia Gonzales Sadicon - overseas job provider for the past 33 years and President of a non-profit organization called Advocates & Keepers Organization of OFWs or AKO OFW INC.; Elizabeth Prado Falk - founder and CEO of United Filipino German International; and Dr. Maria Rosa “Bing” Nieva-Carrion, a distinguished author and social historian.

In the evening was the final event of the world summit: the World-Class Superheroes and Honorary Global Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner. Bearing the theme “To Create a Wonderful World of Inclusion Where All Means All,” the event is all about creating a better world and, of course, working towards inclusion, unity, and being the example that the future needs.

In this ceremony, attendees are reminded that “not all heroes wear capes.” A total of 59 awards were presented to outstanding individuals in various fields from all over the globe.

Three-time Famas award-winning Filipino film and television actor and the Best Friend of Senator Bong Go, Philip Salvador, also made an appearance on behalf of Sen. Go and donated out of his pocket to the cause.

Another respectable woman also came out with a special message in the form of Sultan Kudarat Vice Mayor Lalaine Suhanda.

The highlight of the night was the live fundraising auction for the Maya Foundation/MOP,Inc, a local charity in Davao City headed by a multi-awarded global leader, Dr. Marieta “Maya” Monta. Filipino designer Jean Pioso of Jean Amour Collections donated and modeled her original creations to raise funds for projects for sexually abused children and rape victims in the Philippines.

Finally, to officially conclude the three-day event, a congratulatory toast was led by Loani CEO and founder Dr. Caroline Makaka.

The Loani World Summit in the Philippines was the first in Asia and was made possible through the voluntary work of the core committee headed by Makaka and global chairpersons Dr. Jaya Sajnani (UK), Loralie Canale (UK Cair ), Dr. Marieta Monta (Philippines Chair ), and Janise Oshiro (from Hawaii Davao Coordinator).

The successful execution of the live show and events production was spearheaded by AADD Publishing together with the directorship of Nathan De Leon and his whole team.

Loani aims to create initiatives towards transforming lives and creating awareness. A unification of solidarity in a caring alliance between world leaders who serve globally is leading the way and pushing for a fairer world — promoting diversity and inclusion, cultural programs, business development, supporting survivors and underprivileged communities, international multicultural networking, mentoring, coaching, uniting nations, women and girls empowerment, youth leadership, and awareness workshops. PR