

Guests also experienced Hain: A Culinary Introduction, an immersive presentation of Waterfront’s renowned culinary expertise for 65 years, and for the first time ever, couples got a glimpse into the elevated yet warm banquet that only Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao can offer.

Beyond the showcases, Beautiful Beginnings 2026 remained rooted in its core purpose: creating meaningful connections between couples and the wedding community. Through consultations and collaborative storytelling, the event reinforced the enduring beauty of the wedding industry and the people behind it.

“Beautiful Beginnings’ 7th edition is more than just a wedding fair. This year, we envisioned to focus on the very heart of the industry we love, the passionate organizers, wedding professionals, and the soon-to-wed couples whose stories inspire everything we do.

This year, we proudly presented Beautiful Beginnings as a reflection of how far the Davao wedding industry has come, while honoring the creativity and excellence that continue to define it. As we celebrate our seventh year, we are proud to have created a cultural hallmark that showcases the finest talents and craftsmanship that are truly Dabawenyo and is Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao”