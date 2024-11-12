Beautiful Girl: Echoes of hope and strength
In the culmination of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Campaign, SM Cares and SM Supermalls, in partnership with Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, celebrated the beauty of every woman, regardless of her battle, with “Beautiful Girl: Echoes of Hope and Strength” at SM City Davao.
The two-hour spectacle with performances from the Davao Girls’ Choir and inspirational talks aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, honor survivors, and provide a platform for sharing stories of resilience.
“We held this event to shed the spotlight on the stories of those who survived breast cancer and those who are fighting it, as a way to express our solidarity with them, and to inspire others to adopt a more proactive approach to breast cancer, not only for themselves but also for their loved ones,” shares SM Cares Program Director for Women, Atty. Pearl Joan Jayagan-Turley.
Breast cancer survivors, advocates, and community members were delighted with heartfelt performances like “Ugo’y ng Duyan,” “Warrior is a Child,” “Unstoppable,” I’m Alive,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Dr. Jose Beltran Jr. shared insights on breast cancer, followed by a testimony of courage and strength from one of the survivors. Pink roses were also provided to each participant.
SM Cares and SM Supermalls kicked off the National Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Campaign on September 29 at the SMX Aura Convention Center in Taguig City with ballet show in partnership with the Philippine Ballet Theatre. The event showcased powerful stories of breast cancer survival and advocacy through dance.
Programs like the “Beautiful Girl: Echoes of Strength and Hope” are some of the ways in which SM Cares promotes good health and well-being for women as part of its Program on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers.
Know further on breast cancer prevention and make early detection a habit. SM Supermalls also installed clean and spacious Breastfeeding Station per mall to help lactating mothers reduce the risk through encouraging them to breastfeed their babies.
For more information and updates, visit the official pages of SM Cares and SM Supermalls. PR