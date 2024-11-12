Beautiful Girl: Echoes of hope and strength

Breast cancer survivors, advocates, and community members were delighted with heartfelt performances like “Ugo’y ng Duyan,” “Warrior is a Child,” “Unstoppable,” I’m Alive,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Dr. Jose Beltran Jr. shared insights on breast cancer, followed by a testimony of courage and strength from one of the survivors. Pink roses were also provided to each participant.

SM Cares and SM Supermalls kicked off the National Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Campaign on September 29 at the SMX Aura Convention Center in Taguig City with ballet show in partnership with the Philippine Ballet Theatre. The event showcased powerful stories of breast cancer survival and advocacy through dance.

Programs like the “Beautiful Girl: Echoes of Strength and Hope” are some of the ways in which SM Cares promotes good health and well-being for women as part of its Program on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers.

Know further on breast cancer prevention and make early detection a habit. SM Supermalls also installed clean and spacious Breastfeeding Station per mall to help lactating mothers reduce the risk through encouraging them to breastfeed their babies.

For more information and updates, visit the official pages of SM Cares and SM Supermalls. PR