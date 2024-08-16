Best life awaits at Le Pont by RLC Residences

RLC Residences marked the second half of the year with the eagerly awaited showcase of the final tower of Le Pont Residences.

Le Pont Residences, French for "The Bridge," has connected Filipinos to an elevated lifestyle and valuable investment opportunity within the 31-hectare master-planned Bridgetowne Destination Estate (BDE) in Pasig City. This premium high-rise property by RLC Residences debuted its first tower in 2023 and offers convenient city living thanks to its proximity to offices, a premium mall, and other establishments within the estate.

Speaking to members of the media during the event, John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences' Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, and Robinsons Land Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted that the performance of the first tower of Le Pont Residences outpaces the government's 10-year tenor of 6.5%.

“In just 1 year and 6 months since launching the first tower, the net value has already appreciated by 8%, with current unit prices at Php 310K/sqm compared to the initial launch price of Php 286K/sqm. We are also proud to share that Le Pont Residences is actually the fastest selling property in the area since we launched the first building last year,” Sotelo added.

Also present during the event is the brand ambassador of RLC Residences, Heart Evangelista, who shared her enthusiasm with the launch of Le Pont Residences’ last tower. “I’m so happy to be here with my RLC Residences family and celebrate this milestone with them. I also saw the new showroom of their two-bedroom unit, and I love how big the size and how efficient it was designed. Definitely a great home and investment to check out.”