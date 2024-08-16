Best life awaits at Le Pont by RLC Residences

RLC Residences marked the second half of the year with the eagerly awaited showcase of the final tower of Le Pont Residences.
Le Pont Residences, French for "The Bridge," has connected Filipinos to an elevated lifestyle and valuable investment opportunity within the 31-hectare master-planned Bridgetowne Destination Estate (BDE) in Pasig City. This premium high-rise property by RLC Residences debuted its first tower in 2023 and offers convenient city living thanks to its proximity to offices, a premium mall, and other establishments within the estate.
Speaking to members of the media during the event, John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences' Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, and Robinsons Land Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted that the performance of the first tower of Le Pont Residences outpaces the government's 10-year tenor of 6.5%.
“In just 1 year and 6 months since launching the first tower, the net value has already appreciated by 8%, with current unit prices at Php 310K/sqm compared to the initial launch price of Php 286K/sqm. We are also proud to share that Le Pont Residences is actually the fastest selling property in the area since we launched the first building last year,” Sotelo added.
Also present during the event is the brand ambassador of RLC Residences, Heart Evangelista, who shared her enthusiasm with the launch of Le Pont Residences’ last tower. “I’m so happy to be here with my RLC Residences family and celebrate this milestone with them. I also saw the new showroom of their two-bedroom unit, and I love how big the size and how efficient it was designed. Definitely a great home and investment to check out.”
When Your Personal Space Turns Into Your Headspace
Le Pont Residences’ second tower offers efficient and generously-sized units with loggias so future residents can have enough space to attend to their everyday priorities. From one to three-bedroom units to bi-level penthouse options in Tower 1, RLC Residences now offers executive one-bedroom and four-bedroom unit options in Tower 2 to provide more options to potential buyers who wish to experience comfortable living while maximizing space and functionality.
All these units come with smart home deliverables for additional safety and convenience, along with appliances such as an air conditioning unit, refrigerator, range hood, cooktop, and washer and dryer, while penthouse units will have a dishwasher deliverable.
Le Pont Residences also boasts an array of hyper-sized amenities curated for the lifestyle of its future homeowners. Located in multiple floors within the development, facilities such as The Clubhouse, Infinity and Wading Pools, Fitness Center, Pet Park, Game Simulator, and Work Lounges are exclusively available for the residents. On the top floor is the Altitude 51, where exclusive function villas and Sky Lounge will soon be made available for private events and celebrations.
But what makes Le Pont Residences a perfect home and investment choice is its sustainability commitment. The development recently got its preliminary EDGE certification from the International Finance Corporation, making it the first and only EDGE-certified sustainable condominium within BDE. The building's efficient water and energy-saving features such as rainwater harvesting system and eco-friendly fixtures in units and common areas reduce ecological footprint and provide significant cost savings to homeowners over time. In addition, Le Pont Residences anticipates future needs by offering e-parking spaces for electric vehicles on select parking slots.
“We are truly proud of how Le Pont Residences can bridge our future homeowners to the best life that they envision for themselves and their families. We can’t wait for them to experience what it’s like to live in a home and community where they can achieve their life goals while making great memories with their loved ones,” ends Sotelo.
To find out more about Le Pont Residences, visit rlcresidences.com or check out their new showroom on the Ground Floor of GBF Center 1 in Bridgetowne Destination Estate. PR