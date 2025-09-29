Beyond the cake

What looked like a life-sized reptile at San Pedro Square during the “Pray for the Philippines” rally on September 21, 2025, was not a predator from the wild. It was a 250-kilo, four-meter-long cake that stunned passersby and netizens alike.
Crafted with astonishing detail from its lifelike scales to its teeth, the “crocodile” quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and awe online.
Behind the viral sensation was Chef Hannah Granado, a 40-year-old culinary instructor, business owner, and chef consultant from Davao City.
For her, the crocodile cake was more than just a showpiece. It was the result of years of passion, resilience, and artistry.
From nursing to the kitchen
Baking, Chef Hannah recalled, was always close to her heart. Growing up with a mother who was a homebaker, she was surrounded by the smell of freshly baked bread and pastries. As a child, she even sold crinkles to her classmates.
But life initially took her elsewhere.
“I studied nursing and earned my license, though I never got to practice it,” she said.
Later, she worked as a flight attendant in Manila before returning to Davao, restless and searching for purpose.
That spark came unexpectedly during her youngest sister’s 18th birthday.
“I decided to bake and decorate a fondant cake for her, learning everything from YouTube. That cake reignited my passion,” she said.
From there, she pursued baking seriously, eventually teaching, consulting, and joining competitions that sharpened her skills and shaped her career.
Challenges and growth
Her path was far from straightforward. Coming from a non-culinary background and being based outside the country’s culinary hubs meant she had to prove herself.
“Starting out, the biggest challenge was proving myself. I didn’t come from a straight culinary background, so I had to work harder to gain credibility,” she explained.
Instead of seeing limitations, she turned them into opportunities. She joined national and international competitions, gaining both exposure and connections. Teaching and consulting also broadened her perspective.
“Baking wasn’t just about recipes, it was about discipline, science, and leadership,” she said.
The making of the crocodile cake
The now-famous crocodile cake was one of her most ambitious undertakings. “We started baking on September 15, and it took us seven days to complete,” she shared.
Built in segments, the head, body, and tail, the cake used vanilla layers, chocolate ganache, and intricate fondant and gumpaste details.
She explained that the project was entrusted to her by a long-time friend who owns the bakery. Although she has shifted her focus to consultancy work and no longer accepts cake orders, she agreed to lead the team.
Recognizing the scale of the project, she invited three fellow bakers and pastry chefs who were once her students and are now her colleagues. Having worked together in national and local competitions, the team already understood each other’s strengths, making it easier for them to move as one.
“It wasn’t just baking. It was construction and artistry combined,” she said.
Every element required precision, from carving the structure to painting the scales. The biggest challenge, she admitted, was its size and logistics, especially ensuring the cake stayed intact during transport to Rizal Park.
Managing the team’s energy through the week-long project was equally demanding.
“Everyone was exhausted, but we had to keep pushing until the last detail was in place,” she recalled.
When it went viral
After days of sleepless work, the team was focused only on finishing. “Going viral wasn’t even on our minds,” Hannah admitted.
But once photos of the cake hit social media, the reaction was immediate.
“Honestly, it was overwhelming… but what touched me was seeing people appreciate the craft, the teamwork, and the dedication behind it,” she said.
Her inbox overflowed with messages, but Hannah made sure to share the spotlight with her team, which included colleagues and former students who worked tirelessly by her side.
“This experience reminded me that talent and creativity don’t depend on where you’re based. They thrive where people work with passion and purpose,” she said.
Looking ahead
The crocodile cake may have brought her viral fame, but for Chef Hannah, it is only one step in a much bigger vision. Her dream is to create edible art that celebrates Filipino culture and identity on the world stage.
“I’ve always been proud of my roots in Davao and the richness of Mindanao,” she said. “To me, the dream is not just about making something big, but making something meaningful, something