Beyond the cake

What looked like a life-sized reptile at San Pedro Square during the “Pray for the Philippines” rally on September 21, 2025, was not a predator from the wild. It was a 250-kilo, four-meter-long cake that stunned passersby and netizens alike.

Crafted with astonishing detail from its lifelike scales to its teeth, the “crocodile” quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and awe online.

Behind the viral sensation was Chef Hannah Granado, a 40-year-old culinary instructor, business owner, and chef consultant from Davao City.

For her, the crocodile cake was more than just a showpiece. It was the result of years of passion, resilience, and artistry.