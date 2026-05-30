BingoPlus VIP Club celebrates first BMW winner at exclusive night gala

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the first official BMW winner from the ongoing BingoPlus VIP Club BMW Giveaway Series; an exclusive campaign available only to BingoPlus VIP Club members.

As the winner officially received his brand-new BMW, the moment marked more than just a luxury prize giveaway. It became a symbol of the elevated experiences and exclusive opportunities that define the VIP Club lifestyle.

“This still feels surreal to me,” the winner shared during his interview at the event. “I never expected something this big to happen. Being part of the VIP Club has truly been an unforgettable experience.”

The BMW Giveaway Series, running from May to September 2026, rewards one BingoPlus VIP Club member with a BMW every month — further reinforcing the Club’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating its loyal VIP community in bigger and more meaningful ways.

More than just a rewards program, VIP Club continues to position itself as the country’s first experience-driven luxury VIP community under a gaming and entertainment platform; offering curated events, premium rewards, travel experiences, personalized engagements and exclusive member privileges unlike anything else currently available in the Philippine market.

About BingoPlus VIP Club

BingoPlus VIP Club is the premium lifestyle and rewards community of BingoPlus, offering exclusive experiences, luxury events, curated travel, premium rewards, and personalized engagement for select loyal and high-value members. PR