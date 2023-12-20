Blaan writer triumphs at the National Book Awards

She views this accomplishment as a collective victory for the Blaan community, as it signifies the first publication by a Blaan author. Although her narratives are crafted in the Binisaya language, a reflection of her upbringing in Davao, she nurtures the aspiration to write in the Blaan language in the future. She hopes that her achievement will inspire others, especially young Indigenous People (IP), to share their unique experiences and narratives from their cultural communities.

“I firmly believe in the paramount importance of reading. However, reading is a privilege that not everyone can afford. We cannot engage in intellectual pursuits on an empty stomach,” she said.

“Many young individuals are compelled to contribute to household chores and farming or to look after their siblings, leaving them with little to no time for reading. This is why I am a staunch advocate for socio-economic development within the IP communities.”

Serrano-Quijano believes that if basic necessities like food and education are provided, these individuals will find the time to read. She asserts that one cannot write without being a reader, emphasizing the necessity of reading. However, she also stresses the importance of physical and mental well-being for reading.

She asserts that development cannot be achieved without social justice. She hopes that the Lumads receive the attention they deserve to realize their potential, especially in writing. She considers herself fortunate, as her parents provided for her needs, allowing her to read and write from a young age.

Serrano-Quijano’s work, “Dili Pwede Mogawas ug Ubang mga Sugilanon”, is an anthology of 10 narratives penned in Binisaya/Cebuano. These stories have been translated into English by John Bengan, a recipient of the esteemed Palanca Award. Notably, Bengan was also a contender in the short fiction in English category at the 41st National Book Awards.

Dedicated to delving into the experiences of the Mindanawan, particularly the Blaan community, Serrano-Quijano has skillfully interlaced a postcolonial undertone throughout her narratives.

The citation noted that this is very evident in her “eponymous story that constitutes her more sustained effort to produce a narrative that boldly tackles socio-economic and political issues, providing a strong critique of the often-unrecognized experiences of war and struggle.”

The reader is also guided by the presence of acronyms, glossary, foreword, translator’s note, preface from the author, and blurbs from literature and arts professors.