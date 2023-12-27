Black, classy: SunStar Davao Christmas party

IT’S that time of the year when employees come together to celebrate and make new memories for Christmas.
Amidst the demanding and dynamic business environment, companies now, more than ever, recognize the necessity of throwing a party to bring their staff together and uplift their spirits during the holiday season.
This year, SunStar Davao marks another successful year and unites its employees for a joyous occasion at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on December 16, 2023.
Over 40 employees gathered to enjoy and dress up for another memorable party where fun and prizes await!
The festive atmosphere was heightened as each department at SunStar Davao, including the Editorial, Marketing, Production, and General and Administrative Departments, actively participated in the lively games during the party.
In their elegant black attire, everyone displayed a competitive spirit, eager to win prizes and relish the games organized by the General and Admin department.
The celebration was also made even more special with the delectable dishes prepared by The Royal Mandaya Hotel.
The most anticipated moment for everyone was the raffle, featuring two categories: minor and major. No one was left disappointed, as even the minor raffle prizes felt like a major one. The prizes included gift certificates from our sponsors, overnight stays at partner hotels, lunch and dinner buffets, essentials, gadgets, a smartphone, and a lot more.
This year has undoubtedly been challenging and filled with opportunities, and the Christmas party provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the entire year and reinforce to employees the reasons they take joy in being part of SunStar Davao.
Congratulations to all the winners; you truly earned it with the hard work you put throughout the year.
A heartfelt appreciation also goes out to the generous sponsors who made the SunStar Davao Christmas party an unforgettable event.
Special thanks to The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Acacia Hotel Davao, Discovery Samal, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Seda Hotels, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Dusit Thani Davao Hotels and Resort, Malagos Garden Resort, Eden Nature Park and Resort, Wiltelcom, SM City Davao, SM Lanang, Derm Edge Davao, Honor Philippines, NCCC Malls, NCCC Supermarket, Young Living, Hid’n Coffee, and JBL.
Their support and contributions gave more joy and surprises, making the SunStar Davao's Christmas celebration more meaningful. SunStar sincerely appreciates the continued partnership throughout the years.
It was a party for the books, and everyone is looking forward to the next one. Happy Holidays! AJA