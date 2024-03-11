Feature

Blue Post opens new branch, introduces additional flavors

Food lovers and diners, taste the new flavors and dishes at Blue Post Boiling Crabs & Shrimps that will surely tantalize your taste buds while experiencing fun and deliciously messy dining experience.
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

WHETHER you're a local or visiting Davao City from elsewhere, chances are you're familiar with Blue Post Boiling Crabs & Shrimps.

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Blue Post Boiling Crabs & Shrimps is a well-known seafood restaurant that has been in the industry for over 10 years now. From its origins as a casual dining spot to its current status as a go-to seafood restaurant, you can never go wrong with Blue Post.

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

On March 4, 2024, Blue Post unveiled its newest and biggest branch yet, introducing a new variety of crab flavors, in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim. 

Strategically located near the airport, the Blue Post - Buhangin branch aims to attract more tourists to dine and experience a fun and deliciously messy dining experience.

To date, Blue Post has a total of three branches, including the newly opened Buhangin branch.

‘Deliciously messy’ dining experience

Blue Post is known for its "deliciously messy" dining experience where diners use their bare hands and a Blue Post Bib. By embracing the messiness of cracking open crabs and peeling shrimp, Blue Post encourages diners to let loose and fully enjoy the experience of savoring every flavorful bite.

This unique approach not only sets Blue Post apart from other seafood restaurants but also creates a fun and lively ambiance that keeps guests coming back for more.

In Blue Post, we're very serious about our tagline that it's really fun to be messy. 'Yon yung masarap doon.
Anthony Ang, Blue Post's owner

Carrying its concept of "deliciously messy" dining and the belief that "Not all crabs are equal," Blue Post thrives to give the customers its stamp of total dining satisfaction.

New and exciting flavors with Chef Bruce Lim

Who wouldn't get excited about Blue Post’s new dishes and flavors on the menu? 

From its old favorite sauces including the Blue Post Boil, Garlic Fried, Creamy Salted Egg, and Garlic Lemon Butter, Blue Post has leveled up its list and added a savory version of Cookies & Cream, featuring a sweet cream sauce topped with chocolate cookie crumbs.

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

With Blue Post’s collaboration with celebrity chef, Bruce Lim, a major revamp in the dining menu awaits not only for the Dabawenyos but also for the visiting travelers in the city.

Celebrity chef Bruce LimPhoto by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

“It's really not hard to come up with extra dishes that will kind of give a new touch and feel to it. Like Sir Anthony said, this is a destination spot that everyone does like to eat. So, creating new crab flavors and dishes were kind of fun,” Lim shared.

I wanted to keep the true heart and the feel of Blue Post to keep it itself.
Bruce Lim, celebrity chef

This exciting partnership has brought four new sauces and dishes to the menu, each designed to tantalize the taste buds and delight the senses.

Pink Salt & Black Pepper Crab, one of the new flavors in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Among these new flavors is the Pink Salt and Pepper, a delightful twist on a classic favorite where the crab is tossed in Himalayan Pink Salt and cracked black pepper.

Cheese & Bacon Crab, one of the new flavors in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

For cheese lovers, whether kids or kids at heart, you will surely enjoy the Cheese and Bacon Flavor.

Coconut Chili Crab, one of the new flavors in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

If you are looking for a bit of heat, the Coconut Chili is a must-try flavor. This flavor combines the fiery kick of spicy coconut-based sauce with a hint of lime.

Sweet & Salted Egg Crab, one of the new flavors in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Last but definitely not least, is the Sweet Salted Egg that offers a delightful blend of sweet and savory flavors, made with salted egg yolk.

Cioppino SoupPhoto by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
Alfredo Crab PastaPhoto by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

In addition to crabs, Blue Post also added prawn dishes including the Prawn Piccata and the Breaded Prawns. For health-conscious customers, additional salad selections are on the menu including Caesar Salad, Crab Louie, and Tropical Fruits and Vegetable Salad.

“The opening of the new branch is also the opening of the new flavors that will be coming out, the first four flavors. But hopefully, within this year, more, more, and more flavors pa,” Ang said. DSCA

