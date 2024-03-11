Blue Post opens new branch, introduces additional flavors

On March 4, 2024, Blue Post unveiled its newest and biggest branch yet, introducing a new variety of crab flavors, in collaboration with celebrity chef Bruce Lim.

Strategically located near the airport, the Blue Post - Buhangin branch aims to attract more tourists to dine and experience a fun and deliciously messy dining experience.

To date, Blue Post has a total of three branches, including the newly opened Buhangin branch.