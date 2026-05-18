BoardPro PH strengthens presence in Davao’s interior supply market



Engineered for performance and chosen for reliability, BoardPro PH has become a trusted choice among architects, modular cabinet makers, contractors, interior designers, and homeowners who value consistency, quality, and long-term results. Designed to withstand everyday use, the boards are built with moisture-resistant materials and durable finishes, making them ideal for modern construction applications.

What sets BoardPro PH apart is its commitment to delivering not only premium quality boards, but also dependable service and supply. Having consistent stock availability makes all the difference. Through Mindanao Interior Solutions, clients gain access to a steady supply of laminated boards, ensuring smoother operations from planning to installation.

Adding to its appeal is its wide selection of over 40 color options, giving builders and designers more flexibility to create spaces that match both functionality and style. Whether it’s a sleek modern interior, warm wood-inspired finishes, or contemporary minimalist aesthetics, BoardPro PH offers choices that cater to different design visions.