BoardPro PH strengthens presence in Davao’s interior supply market

In today’s industry, quality and reliability are no longer just preferences, they are essential. From residential builds to commercial fit-outs, professionals and homeowners alike are looking for materials that can keep up with real-world demands without compromising durability, aesthetics, and performance.
This is where BoardPro PH, now proudly available at Mindanao Interior Solutions, continues to make its mark as one of the most reliable laminated board brands in Mindanao.
Engineered for performance and chosen for reliability, BoardPro PH has become a trusted choice among architects, modular cabinet makers, contractors, interior designers, and homeowners who value consistency, quality, and long-term results. Designed to withstand everyday use, the boards are built with moisture-resistant materials and durable finishes, making them ideal for modern construction applications.
What sets BoardPro PH apart is its commitment to delivering not only premium quality boards, but also dependable service and supply. Having consistent stock availability makes all the difference. Through Mindanao Interior Solutions, clients gain access to a steady supply of laminated boards, ensuring smoother operations from planning to installation.
Adding to its appeal is its wide selection of over 40 color options, giving builders and designers more flexibility to create spaces that match both functionality and style. Whether it’s a sleek modern interior, warm wood-inspired finishes, or contemporary minimalist aesthetics, BoardPro PH offers choices that cater to different design visions.
More than just a supplier, Mindanao Interior Solutions continues to position itself as a reliable partner for interior needs in Davao. By bringing BoardPro PH closer to Mindanao clients, the company aims to provide accessible, high-quality materials backed by professional service and trusted industry standards.
BoardPro PH delivers a practical solution built for long-term use. It is a product designed not only to look good, but also to perform consistently over time. They continue to prove why it remains a preferred laminated board solution in the region.
Build smarter. Build stronger. Build with confidence. Specified for performance. Chosen for reliability.
Visit Mindanao Interior Solutions located along Matina Pangi Road, near NCCC Centerpoint, Davao City.
Message them today for sample requests, pricing inquiries, and project consultations. GCG