Bookbed gets you writing

Last September 6, 2025, I found myself at Plan B Café in Mabini — finally! Bianca Delgado and Batet Sentilanosa, the café’s owners, had been inviting me for weeks to drop by and put my books on their community shelf. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect because that day, Bookbed was holding their event From Blank Pages to Breakthrough.
Bookbed’s very own KB Meniado, writer and editor, welcomed everyone with warmth and encouragement. The event was designed for budding writers, but even with my many published books, I was excited to be part of it — not just as an attendee, but as a helping hand, ready to answer questions and share my experiences.
What I loved most was KB’s fun activities. She had us writing snippets with a clear goal: a beginning, a middle, and an end by the day’s close. Simple, structured, yet empowering — just the kind of exercise that reminds us that writing doesn’t have to feel intimidating.
Of course, the café atmosphere added its own magic: good food, cozy vibes, and the company of fellow storytellers. I left hoping I had inspired others. Writing itself may be easy for some, but what comes after—the editing, revising, and choosing the right path to publication — is where the real work lies. Still, every writer’s journey is unique, and there are always ways to bring stories to their audience.
I’m grateful to KB, to Bianca, and to the new friends I met that day. Davao has so much creative potential — not just in writing but in the arts overall. Here’s to more events like this one, and to seeing more Davao writers grow, bloom, and share their voices with the world.