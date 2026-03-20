Bridging dreams through music: ‘For The Children’ movement in Davao

Performers included a mix of seasoned artists and rising young talents. Many adult performers are alumni of prestigious groups, while several children took the stage for the first time, performing not just for applause, but for a cause.

The event also featured renowned ensembles and artists, including the UST Symphony Orchestra under Asst. Prof. Daniel Bartolome, The Himig Singers led by Bong Aviola, guest conductor Jonathan Velasco, and guest soloist Nica Tupas.

Local groups such as Songspell Performing Arts Davao and Musikademy’s M6teens and M4Kids delivered performances that resonated with the audience.

A national artist’s message

A defining moment came with the presence of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who served as the guest of honor.

Cayabyab underscored the deeper purpose of music education:

“Let us remember this: when we teach a child music, we teach them more than notes. We nurture character, we nurture children, we build communities—and ultimately, we build nations.”

He also expressed admiration for Davao’s strong pool of musical talent, noting the city’s growing reputation as a hub for the arts.

The concert’s success was driven by collaborations with partner organizations, including Holiday Group of Companies, Rogen Inn, Acacia Hotel Davao, ACES & Events by Jairus Rosello, the Department of Tourism, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with the Southern Philippines Foundation for the Arts, Culture and Ecology (SPACE).

Beyond the stage, the initiative extends its impact through beneficiaries focused on healthcare, education, and youth development. These include Musikademy, Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation Philippines Inc., Cleft Center Mindanao, House of Hope, the Institute of Psychiatric & Behavioral Medicine, and several sports and educational institutions across the region.

Building bridges, shaping futures

The initiative is led by founder Dra. Kathrina Victoria Baluyut-Angeles is supported by a board and core team committed to turning vision into action.

Through For The Children, TGBI not only staged a cultural event but also laid the groundwork for a movement—one that champions compassion and collective action through the arts.

By bridging hearts and talents, the initiative shows that meaningful change begins when communities come together.

In Davao, that change has already begun—one child, one note, one stage at a time. GCG