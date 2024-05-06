Bridging healthcare gaps with Borcelas Med

"Diri ko natao so na feel gyud nako ang struggle sa mga tao diria in terms of medical care. So katong na doctor ko, naisip gyud nako na mubalik gyud ko diri sa akong hometown para mag serve (This is my birthplace, so I felt the struggle of the locals in terms of medical care. When I became a doctor, I am determined to look back and serve my community)," Dr. Borcelas shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.

He added, "Kung unsay learnings nako sa city, gidala gyud nako siya diria kay para magkaroon og access ang atong mga kababayan sa mga nindot na healthcare ug sa mga makabago na medical equipment (I brought with me the learnings I gained in the city to ensure that my fellow townspeople have access to quality healthcare and modern medical equipment).