Bridging healthcare gaps with Borcelas Med

DRIVEN by a deep-rooted desire to address healthcare disparities in geographically isolated areas like Manay, Davao Oriental, Borcelas Med Primary Care Center (BMPCC) expanded its services and unveiled its newly renovated facility in April 2024.
From a small pharmacy and clinic founded in 2019, Borcelas Med has grown into a diagnostic center providing a range of services including Out-Patient consultation, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Electrocardiogram (ECG), X-ray, Ultrasound, Annual P.E., Pre-employment, Medical Certificate, Minor surgery, and Vaccination for rabies, tetanus, flu, and pneumococcal.
Situated in San Ignacio, Manay, Davao Oriental, Borcelas Med brings quality healthcare closer to the local community, ensuring comprehensive care for all its patients.
Having experienced firsthand the struggle of accessing healthcare in his hometown, Dr. Mon Razzel H. Borcelas, MD, DFM, founder of Borcelas Med, established a medical facility equipped with modern, high-quality healthcare to serve his community, believing that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare regardless of their location.
"Diri ko natao so na feel gyud nako ang struggle sa mga tao diria in terms of medical care. So katong na doctor ko, naisip gyud nako na mubalik gyud ko diri sa akong hometown para mag serve (This is my birthplace, so I felt the struggle of the locals in terms of medical care. When I became a doctor, I am determined to look back and serve my community)," Dr. Borcelas shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.
He added, "Kung unsay learnings nako sa city, gidala gyud nako siya diria kay para magkaroon og access ang atong mga kababayan sa mga nindot na healthcare ug sa mga makabago na medical equipment (I brought with me the learnings I gained in the city to ensure that my fellow townspeople have access to quality healthcare and modern medical equipment).
At Borcelas Med, the focus is on making healthcare more accessible and bridging the gap between the city and small towns like Manay, Davao Oriental.
Looking ahead, Dr. Borcelas envisions Borcelas Med offering services like Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology and Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-Gyne), in addition to primary care.
For inquiries and appointments, contact Borcelas Med via email at borcelasmed@gmail.com or message at 09539507643 for Pharmacy, 09539507617 for Clinic and Laboratory, and 09539510110 for X-ray and Ultrasound. DSCA