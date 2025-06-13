Brigada Eskwela 2025 through the eyes of journalists in training

The rooster’s crow echoed through the neighborhood, signaling the start of a new day — but this wasn’t just any day. Today was different. Exciting. Nerve-wracking. Special.
One glance at the time and my (Chrestina) heart sank: 5:30 a.m. I had missed my 4 a.m. alarm. I shot out of bed, scrambling to get everything ready. No time to dwell on the late start — this was my first assignment as an intern for SunStar Davao, and I wasn’t going to let anything ruin it. With shaking hands but a hopeful heart, I stepped into the morning rush of the city, praying I’d make it through the day with some success—and maybe a few good photos.
The task sounded simple enough: cover Brigada Eskwela 2025. But “simple” doesn’t always mean “easy.” This was my first day. My first task. My first real taste of being a journalist in training. The pressure? Real. But somehow, the universe threw me a lifeline—I arrived early and got to witness the event unfold from the very beginning.
And what a sight it was.
From the heartfelt speeches to the detailed plans for the upcoming school year, every moment felt purposeful. I saw teachers smiling as they picked up brushes and paint, parents planting trees, and volunteers sweeping and scrubbing every corner of the school grounds. Everyone had a role to play. Everyone showed up. And what stood out most was their shared mission: to make the school a better place for every learner.
As I snapped photos and recorded videos, something clicked. This wasn’t just an assignment—it was a front-row seat to community spirit in action. For a brief moment, I stopped looking through the lens and just watched. I felt grateful—not just to witness it, but to be part of it, even in a small way. Even just as “the intern.”
Of course, there were moments of doubt. I worried if my shots were good enough, if my videos made sense, if I was capturing the story the way it deserved to be told. But with every tip from my mentor and every correction I received, I reminded myself: This is how I grow. This is how I learn.
It was only Day One, but it already felt like a milestone. I didn’t just document Brigada Eskwela. I experienced it. And in the process, I learned to trust myself, even when things didn’t go perfectly.
As I made my way home, exhausted but proud, one thing was clear: this was a day I’d remember for a long, long time.
I (Nyko) was nervous. It was my first time riding a jeepney to Quirino Avenue, home of the DepEd Division Davao City Division office. As an intern from Spamast Malita, navigating both a new city and my internship duties felt overwhelming. I worried about getting lost or missing something important, but thanks to GPS, I made it. The security guard at the Division office kindly welcomed me. I waited for my fellow intern, and together we met with Ma’am Lydz Ampo from DepEd and our SunStar supervisor, Ma’am Marianne. Soon after, we were headed to Teofilo V. Fernandez Elementary and High School in Indangan.
When we arrived on Tuesday, June 10, the energy was impossible to miss. Students greeted us with bright smiles and lively performances. Teachers and staff buzzed around, setting things in motion for Brigada Eskwela 2025—an annual nationwide effort to prepare schools for the new academic year.
Everywhere I looked, people were busy and joyful. DepEd officials, teachers, and volunteers painted, swept, planted trees, and arranged classrooms. They wore many hats that day—cleaners, artists, planners—all driven by their love for education and their students. Their smiles said it all.
The theme, “Sama-sama para sa bayang bumabasa,” came to life through action. DepEd Davao City Division superintendent Reynante Solitario even joined in, painting and cleaning alongside the teachers. His presence reminded us that education isn’t just about lessons—it’s about leadership, teamwork, and community.
As the day wrapped up, classrooms gleamed with fresh paint, floors sparkled, and materials were neatly arranged. But more than the physical transformation, it was the heart behind every effort that stood out.
For me, it wasn’t just my first assignment—it was a reminder of what it means to serve. Brigada Eskwela wasn’t just about cleaning schools. It was about building a brighter future, one brushstroke and one student at a time. Chrestina C. Galarion and Nyko C. Muaña, Spamast Malita interns