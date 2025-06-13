Brigada Eskwela 2025 through the eyes of journalists in training

The rooster’s crow echoed through the neighborhood, signaling the start of a new day — but this wasn’t just any day. Today was different. Exciting. Nerve-wracking. Special.

One glance at the time and my (Chrestina) heart sank: 5:30 a.m. I had missed my 4 a.m. alarm. I shot out of bed, scrambling to get everything ready. No time to dwell on the late start — this was my first assignment as an intern for SunStar Davao, and I wasn’t going to let anything ruin it. With shaking hands but a hopeful heart, I stepped into the morning rush of the city, praying I’d make it through the day with some success—and maybe a few good photos.

The task sounded simple enough: cover Brigada Eskwela 2025. But “simple” doesn’t always mean “easy.” This was my first day. My first task. My first real taste of being a journalist in training. The pressure? Real. But somehow, the universe threw me a lifeline—I arrived early and got to witness the event unfold from the very beginning.