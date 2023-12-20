Bringing Christmas joy to PDLs

“More than just coordination, this project is our chance to promote the welfare of the PDLs and their families. And besides, the Christmas season is the best time to foster a spirit of kindness and compassion,” Castillo said.

Faith del Rosario, 24, one of the wish granters for the PDLs, shared that it's often called the season of giving, prompting the question: why not share the blessings they freely have with those who lack them?

"Being someone's secret Santa feels truly heartwarming and fulfilling. It's like lifting someone's burden by offering these simple things," del Rosario said.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness among friends, family, and others about the significance of even small acts of kindness for PDLs and their families.

Even the smallest acts of kindness can deeply affect those in need, reflecting the genuine essence of Christmas. Initiatives like the "Grant-a-Wish Project" allow us to unite in shaping a world defined by compassion and empathy. AJA