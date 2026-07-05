Brokenshire launches Heart Institute to expand cardiac care in Mindanao

“At AppleOne Medical Group, our goal has always been to elevate the standard of living in Visayas and Mindanao through the places we build, the experiences we offer, and now, through the care we deliver,” he said.

Brokenshire Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Ronald Manuel C. Santos said the Heart Institute was established in response to the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, which remain the leading cause of death in the Philippines.

“We recognize the need for a dedicated institute that integrates prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term management under one coordinated system,” Santos said.

According to the hospital, the institute adopts a multidisciplinary approach by bringing together cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals to provide coordinated patient care.

Medical Director Dr. Michael N. Jamiana said the integrated model enables patients to receive seamless care throughout every stage of treatment.

“Integration allows patients to experience seamless care throughout their treatment journey,” Jamiana said.

To further streamline patient care, the Heart Institute introduced a Heart Care Coordinator system and the HERO Hotline, which facilitate referrals, consultations, and continuous communication between specialists and referring physicians.

“This allows referring physicians to communicate efficiently with our specialists, ensuring timely patient assessment, coordinated treatment, and continuous follow-up while maintaining collaboration with the patient’s primary physician,” said Dr. Elfted M. Batalla, head of the Heart Institute.

Hospital officials added that the institute also seeks to make specialized cardiac care more financially accessible by working with PhilHealth, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), corporate partners, and patient assistance programs.

“Our goal is to ensure that quality cardiovascular care is available to more families without compromising the standard of care,” Santos said.

The Heart Institute is the latest expansion under AppleOne Medical Group, which currently operates three hospitals in the Visayas and Mindanao: Brokenshire Medical Center in Davao City, VisayasMed Hospital in Cebu, and United Shalom Hospital in Tacloban. The group plans to further expand its healthcare network through satellite care centers within a 50-kilometer radius of each flagship hospital.

Founded in 1917 and now managed by AppleOne Medical Group, Brokenshire Medical Center is also home to the region’s first hospital-based multidisciplinary center for children with special needs (CANDEV) and the first and only in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratory in Mindanao.

The June 27 inauguration capped a week of activities that included a corporate launch on June 16, an internal launch on June 25, and a Heart and Wellness Fair on June 26, all held in preparation for the institute’s official opening. With PR