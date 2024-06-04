Brokenshire Medical Center expands services

The day marked a significant milestone for Brokenshire, bringing together prominent figures from the sports community. This included esteemed sports coaches, leaders of school sports teams, and notable sports personalities such as Coach Noli Ayo, the Philippine Sports Commission's Coordinator for Mindanao, and Coach Stax Savellano, a world triathlon technical official and the vice president of Triathlon Philippines.

A strong panel of medical specialists was in attendance to deliver presentations on various aspects of sports health and psychology, including sports medicine and wellness, sports psychology, as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation.

The team included Dr. Rolando Junior L. Torres, MD, FPOA, an authority in orthopedic and sports medicine; Dr. Marden Ocat, MD, FPARM, one of Brokenshire's leading physiatrists; and Dr. Joyce Lyn J. Hernani, M.P., RPsy, clinical psychology specialist.

Recognizing Davao's thriving sports community, the hospital's dedicated Sports and Wellness Program caters to everyone — from student athletes, pros, to weekend warriors and even those seeking a more active lifestyle. The goal of Brokenshire's Sports and Wellness program is to provide athletes with comprehensive and holistic care that focuses on enhancing their overall health and athletic performance.

Those who enroll in the program can receive medical consultations from a sports physician, clinical psychologist, dedicated physiatrist, sports nutritionist and dietitian, and seamless access to Brokenshire's essential services like laboratory testing, advanced radiology imaging, personalized nutrition plans, and specialized cardiology care, physical therapy and rehabilitation, all tailored to the athlete’s unique needs.

The program is designed to be cost-effective, making it accessible to a wide range of athletes within our community. Brokenshire Medical Center also aims to collaborate closely with athletes, various groups, educational institutions, and teams to tailor the program to meet unique requirements.

According to AppleOne Medical Group Senior Vice President and Brokenshire Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ronald Manuel C. Santos, all these initiatives are a testament to their ongoing dedication to providing excellent healthcare services. He assures that the community can expect more advancement and enhancement from the hospital in the upcoming months.

About BMC: Brokenshire Medical Center (BMC) is a 200-bed capacity level 3 private hospital, licensed by the Department of Health, and accredited by PHIC. It is located in a secluded lush greenery at Madapo Hills, Davao City, conducive to healing, away from the bustling streets of the city.