Brokenshire Medical Center inaugurates Candev with VP Duterte

Brokenshire Medical Center (BMC) inaugurated its new Child and Adolescent Neurodevelopmental Center (Candev) on Thursday, July 11, 2024, graced by Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, an advocate for Candev and children's welfare.
Committed to supporting children and adolescents with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, Candev is the first hospital-based multidisciplinary center in Davao City and a leading institution that specializes in the care of children with special needs.
Vice President Duterte voiced her support for initiatives focused on the health and well-being of children and families. She praised BMC for its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community.
“Very important ang mga ing-ani na centers outside of Metro Manila kay daghan ta’g mga kabataan, estudyante nga nanginahanglan og diagnosis sa ilahang neurodevelopmental disorders,” Duterte said.
She added, “Dako ni siya og tabang sa mga bata na dunay special needs because kani ilahang mga gina-offer na services, specialized ni. Gina tun-an ni sa mga therapists and sila lang pud ang nahibaw unsang klaseng intervention ang kinahanglan sa mga bata to help them.”
With the leadership of Candev and BMC’s Department of Pediatrics chairperson, Dr. Ferriza Maria A. Isaguirre, and the guidance of Candev’s adviser, Dr. Demosthenes R. Albay, Candev stands out for its commitment to providing comprehensive and personalized care. The center boasts a diverse team of specialists, including speech and reading therapists, occupational therapists, and special education teachers, ensuring a holistic approach to pediatric care.
“The reason why I went into Developmental Pediatrics is because I know that even if these children seem to be different, seem to have no skills compared to the neurotypical or the so-called ‘normal children’, I know that if you are able to see them early, give them early detection of concerns, and then you can give early intervention, there is always hope for these children to achieve a certain degree of functionality so that they can be accepted, understood, and integrated in the society,” Dr. Isaguirre said.
Ronald Manuel C. Santos, Chief Executive Officer of BMC and Senior Vice President of AppleOne Medical Group, expressed his honor at having the Vice President join them for this event. He emphasized that the opening of the new Candev fulfills their promise to continuously improve their services and offer specialized care for young patients.
This milestone also showcases BMC’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of healthcare and ensuring accessible, high-quality care for the community. DSCA