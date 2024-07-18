Brokenshire Medical Center inaugurates Candev with VP Duterte

Vice President Duterte voiced her support for initiatives focused on the health and well-being of children and families. She praised BMC for its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community.

“Very important ang mga ing-ani na centers outside of Metro Manila kay daghan ta’g mga kabataan, estudyante nga nanginahanglan og diagnosis sa ilahang neurodevelopmental disorders,” Duterte said.

She added, “Dako ni siya og tabang sa mga bata na dunay special needs because kani ilahang mga gina-offer na services, specialized ni. Gina tun-an ni sa mga therapists and sila lang pud ang nahibaw unsang klaseng intervention ang kinahanglan sa mga bata to help them.”