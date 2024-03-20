First-in-Davao developments by property pioneer, Alsons Dev

In the 1960s, Davao’s retail scene was relatively modest, with markets and small shops scattered throughout the urban area. Alsons Dev’s Aldevinco Shopping Center transformed the city’s commercial sector by being the first to offer a wide variety of goods and services in a centralized location in 1965. Through the years, Davao’s very first shopping complex became a space where traditional Filipino craftsmanship and culture were showcased and celebrated, which resonated with locals and tourists alike.

Although the shopping center ceased operations in 2021, Alsons Dev continues to uphold local culture and heritage through Poblacion Market Central. Most of the beloved Aldevinco shops transferred to this new lifestyle hub strategically located in downtown Davao, which also features fresh retail concepts, essential service establishments, and homegrown food brands at the Kukun Food Hall.