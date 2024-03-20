First-in-Davao developments by property pioneer, Alsons Dev

DAVAO City, Philippines – Davao’s leading property developer, Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), celebrates Araw ng Davao with a renewed commitment to build and nurture lasting communities.
For over sixty years, Alsons Dev has actively supported the economic and physical transformation of the largest city in Mindanao by creating iconic commercial and residential developments, leaving an indelible mark on Davao City’s landscape.
A pioneer in retail
In the 1960s, Davao’s retail scene was relatively modest, with markets and small shops scattered throughout the urban area. Alsons Dev’s Aldevinco Shopping Center transformed the city’s commercial sector by being the first to offer a wide variety of goods and services in a centralized location in 1965. Through the years, Davao’s very first shopping complex became a space where traditional Filipino craftsmanship and culture were showcased and celebrated, which resonated with locals and tourists alike.
Although the shopping center ceased operations in 2021, Alsons Dev continues to uphold local culture and heritage through Poblacion Market Central. Most of the beloved Aldevinco shops transferred to this new lifestyle hub strategically located in downtown Davao, which also features fresh retail concepts, essential service establishments, and homegrown food brands at the Kukun Food Hall.
Setting the standard for residential communities
At the heart of Alsons Dev’s mission lies the commitment to build homes and nurture neighborhoods that stand the test of time. Exclusive residential spaces like Ladislawa Garden Village, Davao’s first gated subdivision with leisure amenities, set the standard for residential communities in Davao.
Alsons Dev’s commitment to building premium neighborhoods was carried on to other projects, like Woodridge Park and Las Terrazas, which embodied the developer’s dedication to offering high- quality communities that people can call sanctuaries.
“We bring with us a quiet confidence that the communities we built have been and will be home to many generations. Alsons Dev believes that, truly, life is here in Davao, and as a developer, we aim to enhance the lifestyle the city offers through great master planning and execution,” says Miguel Dominguez, Director of Alsons Dev.
Recognizing the evolving needs of modern Filipino families, Alsons Dev continues to adapt and cater to contemporary lifestyles through mixed-use developments like Northtown, a premier suburban township featuring residential offerings that highlight the lush, natural beauty of the countryside and the modern conveniences of the city.
Within the township is the first-ever integrated Public Safety and Security Complex, which houses the police, fire, and Central 911 stations in one address. Built and donated by Alsons Dev to the City Government of Davao, the complex not only caters to Northtown residents but also to the neighboring communities in Cabantian and Indangan, Buhangin.
Recently, Alsons Dev also began to extend its promise of high-quality residential developments to a broader market through its mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura Land and Home. The maiden project under this brand, Narra Park Residences, is an award-winning mid-cost housing community recognized by PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as the Best Housing Development (Metro Davao) in 2023 and was a highly commended contender in the Best Affordable House (VisMin) category of The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi. It is the first affordable housing development in Davao City to feature two 1.4-hectare parks, giving residents a greener, healthier living environment.
A legacy woven into Davao’s future
"As Davao City marks another milestone, Alsons Dev reaffirms its dedication to contribute to its continued growth and success. Drawing from our legacy, we remain steadfast in our mission to build and nurture communities beyond expectations," concludes Dominguez.
Alsons Dev also commemorates the 70th founding anniversary of its parent company, the Alcantara Group. As a dedicated partner of the Mindanao Region’s advancement, the Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and community engagement has propelled its success in key industries like energy, agri and aquaculture, and real estate. PR