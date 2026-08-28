Built for new realities: Concentrix PH introduces Performance Engineering Team

MANILA — August 27, 2026 Concentrix Philippines has introduced the Performance Engineering Team (PET), a strategic capability designed to help clients and teams respond faster to new realities and changing demands in customer experience, operations and workforce performance.

More than an organizational change, PET represents a new discipline focused on engineering performance through the integration of learning, quality, analytics, governance, technology, and AI-driven insights. The initiative reflects Concentrix's belief that real transformation begins within and demonstrates how the company continues to evolve the way it delivers measurable outcomes for clients.

Built around the theme "Built for New Realities," PET embodies a fundamental shift from traditional, siloed functions toward a connected performance ecosystem where data, operations, governance, and capability development work together to create intelligent performance.

"At Concentrix, we help our clients and people navigate new realities every day. Performance can no longer be managed through isolated functions; it must be engineered through the seamless integration of people, process, data, technology, and governance. PET allows our learning and quality teams to leverage technology to deliver predictive insights and more precise and agile interventions. It is helping us shift from reacting to problems to anticipating and preventing them. PET moves us beyond activity-based measures and focuses us on what truly matters: driving meaningful outcomes, accelerating performance and adding value for our clients and people. This demonstrates our commitment to embracing transformation ourselves. It is not just a reorganization; it is an evolution in how we work to create intelligent performance,” said Larah Sta. Maria, Vice President for Transformation and Shared Services at Concentrix Philippines.

The PET is guided by four core principles: Performance is engineered – not managed – designed to accelerate measurable outcomes; Functions and technology are integrated, not siloed; AI-driven insights are designed to improve predictability and guide transformation decisions and actions; and Governance enables confidence and agility.