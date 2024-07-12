BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility Electrify Mindanao with BYD Davao Inauguration

In response to the growing electric vehicle market in the Davao region, BYD Davao is equipped with six state-of-the-art service bays. These bays are outfitted with the essential tools needed for the maintenance and servicing of electric vehicles, ensuring that customers receive top-tier support and care for their EVs.
Ayala Corporation’s mobility solutions platform, ACMobility, is set to bolster its footprint in the Philippines with the inauguration of the first BYD dealership in Mindanao. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal step in ACMobility’s mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide by establishing BYD as the country's leading EV brand.
Managed by Image Davao Mobility Corp., the dealership is located at KM. 5 J.P Laurel Avenue, in Bajada, Davao City. Its location ensures convenient access for residents and surrounding areas to see and test drive BYD’s extensive electric vehicle lineup.
The new dealership, which sits on a 1,788 sqm lot, features BYD’s signature visual identity, which aligns it with the brand’s global showroom standards. Its facade is designed to create an inviting and comfortable environment for visitors as they transact with the dealership’s professional sales and after-sales associates.
Inside, the facility boasts a modern six-car showroom showcasing BYD’s latest models, including the BYD Tang seven-seater electric SUV, the BYD Han electric sports sedan, the BYD Atto 3 electric subcompact crossover, and the BYD Dolphin urban hatchback. Each model represents cutting-edge advancements in electric vehicle technology and design.
BYD Davao is among the new dealer appointments planned for this year, expanding BYD Cars Philippines’ rapidly expanding dealership network to at least 22 facilities nationwide by the end of 2024.
“BYD Davao is the first of three key dealerships we are opening in Mindanao,” shares Toti Zara, Head of Automotive Retail and Distribution for ACMobility. “BYD’s presence in Davao is crucial in establishing a sales and service network that will care for our customers in southern Mindanao. Both ACMobility and BYD are committed to providing the best ownership experience for those who want to enjoy the cost savings and real-world benefits of electric mobility,” adds Zara.
James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, applauds the official opening of BYD Davao. “BYD Davao represents more than just a place to showcase our cutting-edge electric vehicles; it is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to shaping a greener, more sustainable future not only for our dear Davaoenos but also for the entire Philippines," says James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Singapore and the Philippines. "BYD's steadfast commitment to Mindanao is clear. Together with ACMobility, we intend to establish two more dealerships on the island this year to cater to the growing demand for electric mobility in the region. On behalf of BYD Global, we congratulate Wally Alvarez and his team for being the pioneers of electric mobility here in Mindanao," adds Ng.
In response to the growing electric vehicle market in the Davao region, BYD Davao is equipped with six state-of-the-art service bays. These bays are outfitted with the essential tools needed for the maintenance and servicing of electric vehicles, ensuring that customers receive top-tier support and care for their EVs.
The dealership also has two dedicated AC charging stations for customers who wish to charge their vehicles on-site. In addition to the dealership’s charging facility, an ACMobility charging station housing one 60 kW DC fast-charging station and two additional AC charging stations will soon be built near BYD Davao, further enhancing the convenience and accessibility of electric mobility solutions in Davao City and the region.
BYD Davao’s operating hours are 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday to Saturday and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sundays.
For more information, visit BYD Cars Philippines’ website at www.bydcarsphilippines.com, contact BYD Davao at 0927 327 0559, or email byd.davao@gmail.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)