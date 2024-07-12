BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility Electrify Mindanao with BYD Davao Inauguration

In response to the growing electric vehicle market in the Davao region, BYD Davao is equipped with six state-of-the-art service bays. These bays are outfitted with the essential tools needed for the maintenance and servicing of electric vehicles, ensuring that customers receive top-tier support and care for their EVs.

The dealership also has two dedicated AC charging stations for customers who wish to charge their vehicles on-site. In addition to the dealership’s charging facility, an ACMobility charging station housing one 60 kW DC fast-charging station and two additional AC charging stations will soon be built near BYD Davao, further enhancing the convenience and accessibility of electric mobility solutions in Davao City and the region.

BYD Davao’s operating hours are 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday to Saturday and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sundays.

For more information, visit BYD Cars Philippines’ website at www.bydcarsphilippines.com, contact BYD Davao at 0927 327 0559, or email byd.davao@gmail.com.



Ayala Corporation’s mobility solutions platform, ACMobility, is set to bolster its footprint in the Philippines with the inauguration of the first BYD dealership in Mindanao. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal step in ACMobility’s mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide by establishing BYD as the country's leading EV brand.

Managed by Image Davao Mobility Corp., the dealership is located at KM. 5 J.P Laurel Avenue, in Bajada, Davao City. Its location ensures convenient access for residents and surrounding areas to see and test drive BYD’s extensive electric vehicle lineup.