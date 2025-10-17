Catch SM City Davao’s 3 Day Sale on October 17 - 19

Get ahead of your holiday shopping and grab the most awesome deals at SM City Davao’s biggest sale this season on October 17 to 19.

Enjoy epic deals and huge discounts up to 70% off on wide variety of items from different brands, mallwide with extended shopping hours until 11PM on October 17 – 18 and 10PM on October 19.

Epic Deals

Shoppers with SM Prestige and SM Advantage card can get an additional 10% discount, whole day, on October 17 (for SM Prestige cardholders) and October 18 – 19 (for SM Prestige and SMAC holders).

E-Raffle for shoppers