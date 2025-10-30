CCC pushes stronger science-based collaboration for climate resilience

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) underscored the need for multisectoral, science-driven collaboration to strengthen the country’s climate adaptation and action pathways during the inaugural Climate Actors’ Forum and Exchange.

In his keynote message, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje stressed the importance of integrating science with policy, governance, and local action to address escalating climate risks in the Philippines.

He noted that advancing adaptation requires deliberate foresight, saying, “To build right at first sight is to make resilience deliberate, not accidental — the discipline of foresight that saves lives, livelihoods, and resources.” He added, “The measure of good governance is not how fast we rebuild, but how rarely we need to.”

Anchored on the Philippine Climate Change Assessment Report Cycle 2 (PhilCCA C2), the forum gathered representatives from government, academe, civil society, and the private sector to discuss the latest research on climate science, impacts, and solutions. The CCC affirmed that the PhilCCA serves as a key reference in implementing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023–2050 and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

“The PhilCCA tells us where we stand and what is at stake,” Borje said.

He highlighted that the Philippines is warming faster than the global average, with sea levels rising at three times the global rate. Without urgent, coordinated action, climate-related losses could hit ₱506 billion annually — equal to 7.6% of GDP by 2030 and 13.6% by 2040.

Following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to pursue evidence-informed climate action, the CCC urged all sectors to use PhilCCA findings to guide local and sectoral strategies, bridge data gaps, and identify practical measures for adaptation and mitigation. Borje reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to keeping the country’s climate agenda grounded in science, transparency, and shared responsibility.

“Let us open that window wider to let in science, collaboration, and accountability. Let us expand the space not only for discussion, but for decision and delivery,” he said.

Organized by the Oscar M. Lopez Center, the Climate Actors’ Forum and Exchange featured plenary discussions led by PhilCCA working groups, parallel sessions on sector-specific adaptation, and an expo showcasing climate innovations and partnerships. PR