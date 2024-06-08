Cebu Pacific launches Cadet Pilot Program with Airworks Aviation

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has launched its Cadet Pilot Program in partnership with Cebu-based flight training school Airworks Aviation, offering aspiring pilots training experience, mentorship, and guaranteed employment with the airline.



CEB on June 6 signed a memorandum of agreement with Airworks Aviation to formalize the partnership on the Cadet Pilot Program.

The signing event, held at NUSTAR in Cebu City, was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Joseph Pangatungan and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo.



The CEB Cadet Pilot Program is a 96-week, self-funded program that trains candidates to become licensed commercial pilots. The first phase of the application period will run from June 7 to 13, 2024 through CEB’s official communication platforms, during which, a link to the official application form will be accessible to all interested applicants.



“We’re thrilled to offer aspiring pilots the opportunity to become commercially licensed through our Cadet Pilot Program. Currently, we are the only airline in the Philippines with a cadet pilot program. This initiative will allow us to produce highly skilled pilots ready to provide safe, convenient, and reliable flights for every Juan,” said Capt. Samuel Avila II, CEB Vice President for Flight Operations.



Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that every job in the air transport industry supports 29 other jobs in tourism, supply chain and other related sectors.



Airworks Aviation President Vincent Charles Ong expressed his anticipation for the training program.



“For thirty years, Airworks Aviation has grown steadily to enable aspiring pilots to pursue a career in aviation. This cadet pilot program, which we launched together with Cebu Pacific, will allow us to further provide aspiring pilots with the means to fulfill their dreams at the most competitive cost and incentives. Together, we are forging the future of aviation in the country,” Ong said.



Successful candidates will be invited to attend a panel interview with CEB. After which, those who pass the panel interview will be referred to a partner health facility to undergo medical assessment. Candidates who complete all medical assessments will then be slotted for a training batch subject to agreement of the terms and conditions of the Cadet Pilot Program.



The program is divided into three phases. The first phase is dedicated to a four-week Aviation Foundation Course conducted in Pasay City, Metro Manila.



For the second phase, the cadets will be sent to study and train at the Airworks Aviation Academy at Mactan International Airport, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu where they will complete the Basic Flight Training for 68 weeks.



Lastly, the cadets will be sent back to Pasay City, Metro Manila for the Airline Integration Training, which is set to run for 24 weeks.



To assist aspiring pilots with the financial requirements of their training, CEB has partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to provide loan offers exclusive for the Cadet Pilot Program. Loan offers from BPI are also available for sponsors, such as parents or guardians, of the cadet applicants.



To know more about the program, visit https://bit.ly/CEBCadetPilot-FAQS. PR