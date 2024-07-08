Feature

Cebu Pacific, UNICEF renew partnership for Change for Good

Cebu Pacific and UNICEF representatives during their partnership renewal signing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, CEB Cabin Crew Lounge. From left to right: Edgar Donoso, UNICEF Deputy Representative - Operations; Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer; Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Deputy Representative - Programmes; Lely Djuhari, UNICEF Chief, Advocacy and Communications; Lei Apostol, Vice President for Customer Service Operations.
Cebu Pacific and UNICEF representatives during their partnership renewal signing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, CEB Cabin Crew Lounge. From left to right: Edgar Donoso, UNICEF Deputy Representative - Operations; Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer; Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Deputy Representative - Programmes; Lely Djuhari, UNICEF Chief, Advocacy and Communications; Lei Apostol, Vice President for Customer Service Operations.CEB PHOTO

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has renewed its partnership with UNICEF for its new Country Program for Children 2024-2028, reaffirming its commitment to empowering Filipino youth and supporting local communities.

Since 2016, CEB has actively participated in UNICEF’s Change for Good campaign, a global initiative that aims to convert spare change of passengers into life-saving supplies and services for children in need. Over the past eight years, the program has successfully raised more than 91 million pesos for UNICEF’s lifesaving programs for children in health and nutrition, education, protection, social policy, and emergency relief. 

“Our flights have always contributed to nation and community building, but our partnership with UNICEF through the Change for Good program takes this to a different level. Thanks to our dedicated cabin crew, our flights become vessels of hope and change for vulnerable Filipino children," said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

CEB is the first and only airline partner of UNICEF in Southeast Asia for the Change for Good campaign. It is also the only local carrier that actively raises funds to support children in its home country.

“Cebu Pacific has been a longstanding partner of UNICEF in creating a better world for children. The airline’s support has been instrumental in driving change and ensuring that the most vulnerable children have access to their basic rights and opportunities they need to thrive. We are grateful for their steadfast commitment and the generosity of their passengers,” said Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Philippines Deputy Representative. PR

Cebu Pacific
Philippines
leading carrier
PSE: CEB
renewed its partnership
with UNICEF
for its new
Country Program for Children 2024-2028
empowering Filipino youth and supporting local communities

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph