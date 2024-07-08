Cebu Pacific, UNICEF renew partnership for Change for Good

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has renewed its partnership with UNICEF for its new Country Program for Children 2024-2028, reaffirming its commitment to empowering Filipino youth and supporting local communities.

Since 2016, CEB has actively participated in UNICEF’s Change for Good campaign, a global initiative that aims to convert spare change of passengers into life-saving supplies and services for children in need. Over the past eight years, the program has successfully raised more than 91 million pesos for UNICEF’s lifesaving programs for children in health and nutrition, education, protection, social policy, and emergency relief.

“Our flights have always contributed to nation and community building, but our partnership with UNICEF through the Change for Good program takes this to a different level. Thanks to our dedicated cabin crew, our flights become vessels of hope and change for vulnerable Filipino children," said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

CEB is the first and only airline partner of UNICEF in Southeast Asia for the Change for Good campaign. It is also the only local carrier that actively raises funds to support children in its home country.

“Cebu Pacific has been a longstanding partner of UNICEF in creating a better world for children. The airline’s support has been instrumental in driving change and ensuring that the most vulnerable children have access to their basic rights and opportunities they need to thrive. We are grateful for their steadfast commitment and the generosity of their passengers,” said Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Philippines Deputy Representative. PR