Cebuana Lhuillier clinches multiple ANVIL honors for purpose-driven communications

Cebuana Lhuillier reinforced its leadership in advocacy-led communications at the 61st ANVIL Awards, earning multiple honors —including Silver distinctions — for flagship programs that translate financial services into meaningful social impact.

Presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the ANVIL Awards — widely regarded as the “Oscars” of local public relations — recognize campaigns that harness PR to achieve significant strategic and social goals.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s latest wins highlighted the strength of its integrated communications approach, anchored on programs that address real Filipino needs across savings, entrepreneurship, empathy-driven advocacy, and financial education.

Leading the roster of award-winning initiatives was Iponventure, recognized under Financial Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility / Good Governance for advancing a nationwide savings advocacy and embedding financial discipline into everyday Filipino life. The program was cited for combining strategic messaging with sustained engagement to help build a culture of saving.

Kanegosyo Center, Cebuana Lhuillier’s MSME support platform, earned honors under Best Use of Partnerships for mobilizing a robust public–private ecosystem that empowers small entrepreneurs with access to resources, networks, and growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, Pasasalamat was awarded under Advocacy/ Public Awareness/ Cause-Related for reframing pawning beyond transactions—positioning it as a movement grounded in empathy, dignity, and community empowerment.

Rounding out the wins was Money Guro, recognized under Financial Communication for its role in strengthening financial confidence and capability, particularly in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

“These recognitions reflect our commitment to create initiatives that genuinely respond to people’s needs,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier. “Our goal has always been to empower individuals and communities through solutions that are practical, accessible, and grounded in real-life experiences.”

For Emirosco Michael Sena, First Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, the awards underscored the strength of a program-driven, insight-led approach to communications. “When programs are built on insight and empathy, communication becomes more than messaging—it becomes a catalyst for participation, trust, and long-term impact,” he said, highlighting how each initiative translates strategy into measurable engagement.

Aligned with the ANVIL Awards’ emphasis on strategic relevance and social value, Cebuana Lhuillier’s multiple wins showcased the organization’s ability to turn purpose into performance—demonstrating how advocacy-led communications can drive financial inclusion, strengthen entrepreneurship, and deepen meaningful connections with communities nationwide. PR