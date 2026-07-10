Cebuana Lhuillier connects partners to better serve more Filipinos worldwide

As one of the country's largest and leading microfinancial services providers, Cebuana Lhuillier continues to strengthen its integrated financial ecosystem, serving as the link that connects over one million MSMEs and SMEs and tens of thousands of institutions across banking, lending, utilities, manufacturing, logistics, retail, government, and many other industries through long-standing partnerships that enable the seamless movement of money locally and across the borders.

Serving as an extension of its partners' operations, Cebuana Lhuillier empowers organizations to scale with confidence, streamline operations, and accelerate growth through one of the Philippines' largest financial services networks.

Backed by more than 3,600 branches, 25,000+ partner agent locations, 30,000+ local access points, and over 3 million global touchpoints, the company powers secure collections, disbursements, payouts, payment acceptance, and cross-border remittances at nationwide and international scale.

"Every milestone Cebuana Lhuillier has achieved is rooted in the strength of our partnerships. Our journey through the years has been shaped by organizations that share our commitment to creating opportunities and empowering communities. As we continue to evolve and extend our impact, we remain grateful for the trust and collaboration of our allies who have been with us every step of the way," said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

Those capabilities are made possible by trusted collaborators that have grown alongside Cebuana Lhuillier over the years, helping shape a financial ecosystem that continues to expand access, strengthen industries, and create opportunities for millions of Filipinos.

In recognition of these enduring relationships and shared achievements, the company recently gathered its partners for an evening of appreciation during its Partners Night, celebrating the organizations whose commitment, collaboration, and innovation continue to drive resilience, sustainable growth, and greater financial inclusion across the country.

As industries continue to evolve, Cebuana Lhuillier remains committed to creating greater value for its partners by continuously advancing the financial infrastructure that supports their growth.

Through its comprehensive suite of cash management and money movement solutions, the company simplifies transactions across entire value chains, enabling organizations of every size to improve efficiency, accelerate growth, and deliver better experiences for their customers.

"Partnerships are critical to how we innovate, scale, and deliver solutions that respond to the changing needs of Filipinos and businesses. As financial ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, we look forward to working even more closely with our partners to develop new capabilities, expand access, and create greater value for the communities and industries we collectively serve," said Philippe Andre Lhuillier, Senior Executive Vice President of Cebuana Lhuillier.

As the Philippine economy continues to evolve, Cebuana Lhuillier remains committed to deepening the partnerships that power businesses and advance financial inclusion. By continuously strengthening its integrated financial ecosystem, the company reinforces its role as a trusted enabler of growth, connecting businesses, institutions, and communities while creating greater opportunities for millions of Filipinos. PR