Cebuana Lhuillier continues relentless mission to empower MSMEs as it partners with SeaMoney

The Cebuana Lhuillier-Shopee partnership enables MSMEs to accelerate their businesses further by giving current and potential customers access to the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment option through SPayLater, which is offered on Shopee.

Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier is elated over the partnership: “Cebuana Lhuillier and Shopee’s partnership is a significant development in the Philippine e-commerce landscape. It is a testament to both our companies’ commitment to empower online sellers and consumers.”

Recently, Cebuana Lhuillier also opened the doors to the Kanegosyo Center, a one-stop shop that not only teaches MSMEs how to manage their businesses and budding entrepreneurs how to start their own, but also guides them every step of the way using products and services that help them thrive and prosper.

In its newest alliance with SeaMoney, Cebuana Lhuillier continues to forge on with its mission of financial inclusion for MSMEs, whose impact on economic progress is irrefutably significant at this time. PR