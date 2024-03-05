Cebuana Lhuillier embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion in iBelong drive

For decades, Cebuana Lhuillier has been a force for transformative change, offering a diverse array of products and services that have left an indelible mark by financially empowering Filipinos nationwide.

However, beyond its financial services, Cebuana Lhuillier has consistently demonstrated its deep appreciation for its employees. One remarkable manifestation of the leading microfinance services provider's commitment is through its latest culture campaign, iBelong. This groundbreaking initiative recognizes the evolving needs of its workforce and the dynamic landscape of inclusivity, representing a transformative leap forward in the company’s dedication to creating an environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Cebuana Lhuillier organized a series of impactful activities, including an Office Caravan to introduce iBelong to its employees. More than a symbolic gesture, the Office Caravan was a powerful manifestation of the campaign's core, bringing the spirit of inclusiveness right into the heart of the organization. This hands-on approach raised awareness and enabled employees to actively interact with and absorb the ideals represented by iBelong.

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is the DNA of Cebuana Lhuillier. It is at the core of who we are, shaping our culture, driving our innovation, and defining our success. At Cebuana Lhuillier, we don't simply believe in these ideals; we practice them, creating an environment in which each individual's individuality is not just recognized but cherished,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO.

“At Cebuana Lhuillier, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening workplace policies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. We hope that by improving these principles, we can lay the groundwork for a culture in which every employee feels respected and has equal opportunities. Our dedication to creating a culture of openness and respect demonstrates our belief that prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion is the key to a flourishing workplace,” added Jo-Ann Tacorda, First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Services at Cebuana Lhuillier.

Cebuana Lhuillier's introduction of iBelong marks the beginning of a journey towards a more inclusive, varied, and equitable future. The campaign represents not simply a business endeavor, but also a cultural transformation, underlining the company's commitment to embracing diversity, promoting connection, and creating a workplace where everyone feels really included. Cebuana Lhuillier's iBelong initiative prepares the path for a future in which diversity is not only acknowledged but also recognized as the driving factor behind the company's sustained success. PR