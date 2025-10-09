Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation’s forum on disaster focuses on the 'Big Wave'

Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Cebuana Lhuillier, once again brought disaster preparedness to the forefront through the Disaster Resilience Forum (DRF) 2025. With the theme “#ResilientPilipinas, #LahatHandaAtLigtas: A Vision Forged by Action, Fueled by Collaboration,” this year’s forum served as a national platform to elevate awareness, shape policy dialogue, and mobilize collective action for a more resilient Philippines.

The introduction of the “Big Wave” framework is CLFI’s bold move to spotlight emerging threats such as storm surges, sea-level rise, and Manila Trench tsunamis. These hazards, often overshadowed by the “Big One,” now demand equal urgency and coordinated response.

Through this initiative, CLFI reaffirmed its commitment to empowering communities and driving proactive preparedness.

At the helm of this advocacy is Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, emphasized the critical role of barangays in disaster resilience.

“Resilience begins in every barangay. To truly build a Resilient Pilipinas, we must empower local communities with the tools, knowledge, and partnerships they need to withstand the Big One, the Big Wave, and every challenge in between. Our vision is simple but urgent: lahat ligtas at handa,” Lhuillier said.

The forum unfolded in three dynamic sessions:

Vision: Shaping a Resilient Future – Led by DOST, PHIVOLCS, DILG, and ARISE, this session called for stronger leadership and barangay-level capacity building.

Action: Empowering Local Champions – Featuring MMDA, OCD-NDRRMC, DSWD, and grassroots leaders, it showcased scalable, life-saving community solutions.

Collaboration: Strengthening Solidarity for Impact – A convergence of voices from the government, academe, NGOs, and the private sector, reinforcing the need for unified efforts.

CLFI Executive Director Jonathan Batangan highlighted the forum’s purpose: “More than just heightening awareness and networking among stakeholder-participants, the DRF2025 is a call to action. By placing the ‘Big Wave’ on the agenda, we challenge communities and leaders to look beyond immediate risks and prepare for the realities ahead. True resilience happens when vision, action, and collaboration come together.”

To translate advocacy into impact, CLFI launched a nationwide donation campaign under its Tulong sa Pagbangon program, enabling Filipinos to contribute via digital wallets, QR codes, and coin canisters. CLFI also donated E2G food bars to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), reinforcing its commitment to humanitarian aid. The donation was made possible through Lhuillier’s role as Philippine Ambassador of E2G, a global partner known for its ready-to-eat, nutrient-packed food bars for crisis response.

By sparking dialogue and delivering tangible support, the Disaster Resilience Forum 2025 advanced one shared goal: a #ResilientPilipinasand#LahatHandaAtLigtas. PR