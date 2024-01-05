Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers’ Jean Henri Lhuillier: The man whose mission is financial inclusion

CLIB’s cutting-edge insurance products

To ensure the success of CLIB, Jean Henri Lhuillier introduced trailblazing initiatives for the uninsured and underinsured. First is HealthMax, a product underwritten by Pacific Cross Philippines, which was recently recognized by the Insurance Asia Awards. This new product is open to Filipinos between 15 and 65 years old and is very affordable at only P3,000 annually (as low as P8 per day).

Here, beneficiaries can receive an annual maximum benefit of P150,000 for emergency care and hospitalization for inpatients and outpatients at over 282 accredited hospitals nationwide.

There is also ProtectMax, CLIB’s flagship insurance product underwritten by Pioneer Insurance and Surety Corporation, designed for individuals aged 7 to 70 years old. It provides Death Benefits, Accident or Sickness Emergency Cash Assistance, Accidental Dismemberment and/or Disablement Benefit, Murder and Unprovoked Assault Benefit, and Residential Fire/Lightning Reconstruction Cash Assistance to beneficiaries for as little as P50.

Another innovative product that CLIB launched is CL Perform, a product package integrating HR tech company Entomo’s digital platform with select insurance and microloans packages from CLIB.

CL Perform is a game-changing product bundle that helps improve the overall well-being of the employees for the benefit of the companies they work for.

CLIB also tore down barriers when it began offering insurance to two sectors once considered uninsurable: mining and pets. Recognizing the unique challenges within these domains, CLIB specializes in insurance policies, addressing specific risks prevalent in mining operations and venturing into the pet insurance market, covering dog-related liabilities.

The work done by Jean Henri Lhuillier for CLIB is so massive in scale and impact that he was bestowed with the Gold Award for CEO of the Year in Accounting, Banking, Financial, and Insurance at the 2019 CEO World Awards. From 2017 to 2018, he also held the chairmanship of the Mutual Exchange Forum on Inclusive Insurance, Inc., a collegial body of insurance policymakers and regulators in Asia.

His programs also made a mark in the lives of the Filipino people, like National Protektado Day, where free insurance was given to Filipinos, and Rapido, where claims of fire victims were processed with a strong sense of urgency.