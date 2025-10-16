Cebuana Lhuillier mobilizes Tulong sa Pagbangon relief ops for quake victims

Cebuana Lhuillier has extended immediate assistance to families in Davao Oriental affected by the recent earthquake, mobilizing relief operations under the Tulong sa Pagbangon (TSP) initiative of the Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI). The effort provided rice and grocery packs to affected households, offering essential supplies to help meet their basic needs during this difficult time.

“This initiative continues our mission to respond swiftly and compassionately wherever there is need,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

“Through Tulong sa Pagbangon, we aim to provide not just immediate relief, but also a sense of solidarity and reassurance to communities during challenging times,” Lhuillier added.

Cebuana Rapido Volunteers, the company’s employee group dedicated to disaster response, took part in the relief operations by packing and distributing goods, ensuring that assistance reached affected families in Davao Oriental quickly and efficiently.

Recently, CLFI also extended similar assistance to earthquake survivors in northern Cebu, where relief goods were distributed to affected households. The Foundation’s continued efforts in both Davao Oriental and Cebu demonstrate Cebuana Lhuillier’s unwavering commitment to stand by Filipino communities during times of crisis.

“Through Tulong sa Pagbangon, we reaffirm our dedication to uplifting Filipino families in their time of need,” said Jonathan D. Batangan, Executive Director of CLFI. “With the help of our volunteers and partners, we remain steadfast in bringing aid, hope, and comfort wherever it’s needed most.”

To further extend the reach of its relief operations, CLFI is accepting cash donations at all Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide or through the following designated bank accounts:

BPI E-Donate (QR code below)

UnionBank – 1021-7002-3202

BPI – 307-107-3458

Every contribution will go a long way in providing rice, grocery items, and on-site assistance to families rebuilding their lives.

Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation’s relief efforts in Davao embody its mission of tulong, pag-asa, at malasakit. Through Tulong sa Pagbangon, the Foundation continues to deliver comfort and concrete support to communities striving to recover from life’s toughest challenges. PR