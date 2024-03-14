Cebuana Lhuillier reignites commitment to empowering lives this Fire Prevention Month

In a resounding demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the Filipinos, Cebuana Lhuillier has once again taken a pivotal role in the community by actively supporting the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) Fire Prevention Month Campaign. For an institution that has long been a beacon for financial empowerment, this latest endeavor underscores Cebuana Lhuillier's broader mission to provide not only financial stability but also peace of mind to the Filipino people.

Cebuana Lhuillier's journey as an advocate of Filipinos' financial well-being is not a recent development. The company has consistently provided affordable and accessible financial services, becoming a trusted partner in countless lives. At the heart of this mission is Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers (CLIB), the insurance arm dedicated to extending a great selection of insurance products and services to the community.

This Fire Prevention Month, Cebuana Lhuillier, through CLIB, took a significant step forward in its commitment to the Filipino people as it participated in the recent 1st Makati City Fire and Disaster Expo organized by the Bureau of Fire Protection Makati.

“At Cebuana Lhuillier, our mission goes beyond financial services. It’s about building a resilient and secure future for every Filipino. Our partnership with the BFP is a step towards realizing that vision, ensuring that our communities are protected and empowered,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

During the Expo, Cebuana Lhuillier solidified its support to BFP Makati’s fire safety initiatives with a substantial donation of P50,000. In addition, the company, through its dedicated Ka-Cebuanas, distributed 200 ProtectMax policies to the participants.

ProtectMax, CLIB’s revolutionary sachet-type insurance underwritten by Pioneer Insurance and Surety Corporation (PISC), is designed to offer individuals aged 7 to 70 accessible coverage of up to PHP 150,000 for accidents, sickness, and fire/lighting incidents. Priced at an affordable premium of PHP 50, policyholders can avail of four months of coverage with the flexibility to hold up to five policies simultaneously.

“I take pride in CLIB’s relentless pursuit of ensuring every Filipino can embrace the future with full confidence. Our collaboration with the BFP, especially this Fire Prevention Month, strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive and revolutionary insurance solutions that not only protect against unforeseen calamities, but also actively contribute to the well-being of all Filipinos. It is a testament to our common goal of a better, more secure future for everyone,” said Anthony Bernabe, General Manager and Group Head of CLIB.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s participation in the 1st Makati City Fire and Disaster Expo demonstrates the company’s long-standing dedication to the Filipino people. Through its multifaceted approach to financial empowerment and community well-being, Cebuana Lhuillier continues to be a guiding light, offering hope and security to the lives of many. PR