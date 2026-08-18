Cebuana Lhuillier takes top honors at 2026 Marketing Excellence Awards

Cebuana Lhuillier earned multiple honors at the 2026 Marketing Excellence Awards, with its wins recognizing three distinct strengths behind its marketing efforts: strategic leadership, meaningful customer experiences, and the collective work of its marketing organization.

For Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, the recognition reflects the creativity and dedication behind the company’s marketing efforts. “I am proud of how our team continues to make Cebuana Lhuillier more relevant and relatable while strengthening our connection with the communities we serve. This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of the people behind our brand.”

At the center of the wins was Emirosco Michael Sena, First Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, who was named Marketing Leader of the Year.

Sena’s recognition highlights his role in shaping the company’s overall marketing direction, bringing together brand strategy, creativity, communications, and purpose to support Cebuana Lhuillier’s evolving financial services portfolio. As the company expands its ecosystem of solutions spanning pawning, loans, money transfers, savings, insurance, business support, and investments, his leadership has helped ensure that the brand remains relevant and accessible as customers’ financial needs evolve.

“This recognition is a testament to what we can achieve when strategy, creativity, and purpose come together,” said Sena. “At IMCG, we challenge ourselves to create work that does more than capture attention, we want every campaign to strengthen the brand and create value for the people we serve. I share this award with the entire team whose passion and ideas continue to push our marketing forward.”

While Sena’s award recognized the leadership behind the strategy, Cebuana Lhuillier’s Pasasalamat initiative was recognized for how that strategy was translated into a meaningful customer experience, earning Silver for Excellence in Event Marketing.

Pasasalamat turns the return of pawned items into a moment of gratitude and reconnection, giving selected customers the opportunity to reclaim personal and sentimental belongings they had pawned during financially difficult times. Rather than treating the initiative simply as an event, Cebuana Lhuillier used it to deepen its relationship with customers and bring the human purpose of its financial services to life.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Marketing and Communications Group (IMCG) was awarded Bronze for Marketing Team of the Year, recognizing the collective strength behind the company’s marketing and communications work.

The team award reflects the organization’s ability to bring together different disciplines and capabilities to build consistent, relevant communications across Cebuana Lhuillier’s growing financial services ecosystem. It recognizes not one campaign or individual, but the collaboration and execution required to sustain the brand across multiple products, audiences, and platforms.

Taken together, the three honors illustrate different but connected parts of Cebuana Lhuillier’s marketing approach: leadership that sets the direction, campaigns that create meaningful customer connections, and a team that turns strategy into sustained brand-building work.

Now in its sixth year, the Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines, organized by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, recognizes the country’s leading marketers and industry trailblazers, with entries evaluated by an independent panel of industry leaders and senior marketers across 46 categories.

For Cebuana Lhuillier, the recognition comes as its marketing organization continues to play a critical role in making an expanding financial services ecosystem easier to understand, more relevant to Filipinos, and more closely connected to the communities it serves. PR