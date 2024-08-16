With an unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Filipinos, Cebuana Lhuillier played a pivotal role in the recent "Lab For All: Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot para sa Lahat!" event held at Quezon City Hall. This program, spearheaded by the First Lady of the Philippines, Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos, provided essential healthcare services to the public, while Cebuana Lhuillier’s involvement brought a crucial focus on community empowerment and financial inclusion.

Cebuana Lhuillier, a key partner in this event, reaffirmed its commitment to serving the C, D, and E markets — groups that have long been underserved. The organization's greater goal is to ensure that every Filipino, regardless of their financial situation, has access to financial services that can transform their lives, including the best savings account options in the Philippines.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, expressed his enthusiasm for the organization’s involvement: "At Cebuana Lhuillier, we believe in empowering Filipinos to build better futures for themselves and their families. Our participation in the "Lab For All" event aligns with our mission to bring financial services and opportunities directly to the communities that need them most."

At the event, Cebuana Lhuillier highlighted its innovative offerings designed to promote long-term well-being and financial security. Attendees were given the opportunity to open Cebuana Micro Savings accounts, an initiative that encourages the habit of saving, even among those with modest incomes. These accounts, paired with the complimentary Ipon Box, make saving an engaging and rewarding experience, positioning Cebuana Lhuillier as a leader in providing the best micro-savings accounts in the Philippines.

In addition to promoting savings, Cebuana Lhuillier also offered its ProtectMax Insurance, a highly affordable plan tailored to shield families from unexpected financial emergencies. This insurance plan is part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s broader strategy to make essential financial protections accessible to all, ensuring that even the most vulnerable communities have a reliable safety net in times of need.

The Kanegosyo Center, another standout offering from Cebuana Lhuillier, served as an essential resource at the event. It provided aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools needed to start their own businesses, reflecting Cebuana Lhuillier’s belief in the power of entrepreneurship as a vehicle for community upliftment and economic growth.

For Cebuana Lhuillier, the event was not just about providing services — it was about making a lasting impact. By participating in "Lab For All," Cebuana Lhuillier reinforced its role as a leader in financial inclusion and community support, demonstrating that its commitment to the Filipino people extends far beyond business — it’s about building a future where every Filipino has the opportunity to thrive.

As Cebuana Lhuillier continues to expand its reach and enhance its services, it remains dedicated to empowering Filipinos across the nation, ensuring that financial security and opportunities for growth are accessible to all. The Lab For All event was a powerful reminder of the difference that can be made when a company like Cebuana Lhuillier commits to serving the needs of its community, one person at a time.

