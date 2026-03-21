Cebuana Lhuillier's Mike Sena named Most Innovative Communications Professional of the Year at Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

Cebuana Lhuillier’s First Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Emirosco Michael Sena, has been recognized as the Most Innovative Communications Professional of the Year at the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards. The Stevie Awards recognize excellence across various disciplines in the workplace, including marketing, communications, innovation, and leadership across the Asia-Pacific region.

The recognition underscores Sena’s leadership in transforming Cebuana Lhuillier’s brand narrative—building strong brand love and positioning the company as one of the most engaging financial services brands, not only on ground but also on the digital space, today.

Through strategic storytelling and integrated campaigns, he has helped break long-standing stigmas surrounding pawning while reframing Cebuana Lhuillier as a comprehensive financial services ecosystem.

“This recognition reflects the bold work we’ve done to redefine how financial services connect with everyday Filipinos,” said Sena. “At Cebuana Lhuillier, we are not simply communicating products—we are reshaping perceptions, building trust at scale, and proving that purpose-driven storytelling can transform a brand into a lifelong financial partner for millions.”

Under his leadership, Cebuana Lhuillier has strengthened its digital presence, launched high-impact national campaigns, and aligned its marketing strategies with the company’s broader mission of financial inclusion. By combining data-driven insights with purpose-led storytelling, Sena has helped drive measurable business growth while reinforcing deeper consumer trust.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, welcomed the recognition saying “We are proud of Mike for this well-deserved honor at the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards. His leadership has played a key role in strengthening our brand and reshaping how Filipinos see Cebuana Lhuillier. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to innovation and meaningful engagement with the communities we serve.”

Sena’s gold win forms part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s broader success at the Stevie Awards, where the company earned multiple distinctions across key categories.

Together, these accolades reinforce Cebuana Lhuillier’s continued evolution beyond traditional perceptions and its commitment to building a modern, customer-centric financial services ecosystem that serves millions of Filipinos nationwide. PR