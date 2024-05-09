Celebrate Mom at SM Supermalls

Say a special prayer for Mom

But of course, saying a little prayer for mom is the perfect way to celebrate her. Attend the special blessing and mass on May 12 dedicated to all the amazing moms out there.

SM Supermalls is treating every SuperMom like the superstar she is. Whether she’s a first-time mom, a furmom, or anything in between, SM Supermalls is the perfect destination for a truly AweSM Mother’s Day celebration!

Stay updated on all things SM by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following @SMSupermalls on social media. PR