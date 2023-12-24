Celebrating Blue Christmas

However, Mary Joyce and her family will not be celebrating their Christmas this year as a complete family when they lost their eldest sister Jingky G. Yanson on December 9, 2023, to a malignant tumor that further escalated to cancer.

“For the last time, yes since dli paman siya ilubong amoa siya ipaabot ug christmas bahalag dli na namo ma feel iyang presence basta lang makita pa namo siya bahalag last pasko na namo na kami upat ug bahala bisag siya naa na sa lungin (For the last time, yes, since we will still not bury her, we’ll wait until Christmas even though we will no longer feel her presence as long as we can still see her because this is our last Christmas that we four are complete even if she is already in a coffin),” Mary Joyce said in sadness.

What Mary Joyce wants most this Christmas season is to spend at least one more time with her sister, one day to spend all the time with her, spoil her with everything she wants, and take her wherever she wants to go.

You are not alone.

Lourhenz expressed that it is difficult to celebrate Christmas without your loved ones; she said that those who are still grieving to not hold back and let their emotions flow and let it all go because God is watching. The Lord knows what is on your mind and in your heart.

Similarly, Donna said “Celebrating Christmas without the presence of your loved one will hurt badly, especially that you'll never see her/him again. Don't bottle up your emotions - it's okay to cry and grieve. It may be a sad Christmas and New Year for you this year but don't let your emotions consume you. Always remember that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. It may take time, but everything will be okay.”

Meanwhile, Mary Joyce encourages everyone who is in the same situation as her to be strong and to always keep the memories of their departed loved ones in their hearts.

“Sa uban pamilya naka sinati ug parehas saakoa mag paka lig on kita ug atoa japon i make sure na when we celebrate Christmas or any special celebration ubanon ug dli nato sila kalimtan dli man nato sila kauban physically but kabaalo ta naa lang sila mag guide saatoa (To those families who experienced the same thing as us, be strong and when we celebrate Christmas or any special celebration let us keep our departed loved ones in mind, let us not forget them because even though we do not see them physically but they are still there to guide us),” May Joyce said.

Celebrating Christmas differently may be scary and oftentimes it could be overwhelming but those who lost their loved one this year and are celebrating Christmas may heart find solace in the fact that you are not alone in celebrating Christmas this year. RGP