On a momentous occasion at the prestigious Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), the University of Makati (UMAK) bestowed upon Jean Henri Lhuillier (JHL), President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, the esteemed title of Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa. This highest honorary degree, awarded by UMAK's Board of Regents under the chairmanship of Mayor Abby Binay, represented a profound recognition of JHL's extraordinary achievements and unwavering commitment to societal progress.

The conferment of the Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, was a rare accolade reserved for individuals whose life's work and contributions transcended conventional boundaries, resonating deeply with UMAK's Vision, Mission, and Values. Unlike academic distinctions earned through traditional means, this honor encapsulated JHL's exceptional impact on society and his exemplary service to the community.

Jean Henri Lhuillier’s distinction marked a significant milestone, as he became only the fourth recipient of this esteemed honor from UMAK, following in the footsteps of distinguished figures such as Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senator Aquilino Pimentel, and former UMAK President Tomas Lopez. Notably, Jean Henri Lhuillier was the first honoree from the business sector to receive this accolade from UMAK since its inception in 1972.

This conferment also added to JHL's esteemed collection of honorary degrees, the second being the Doctor of Humanities bestowed upon him by the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in 2013.

Such honors stood as a testament to JHL's multifaceted contributions and profound impact across various spheres of society.

The grand ceremony, which coincided with UMAK's Mid-Year Graduation Rites, was a moment of pride and celebration for the entire academic community. Jean Henri Lhuillier not only received this distinguished honor but also took center stage as the Commencement Speaker, imparting wisdom and inspiration to the next generation of graduates.

Mayor Abby Binay expressed her anticipation for this landmark event, emphasizing the significance of Jean Henri Lhuillier’s recognition within the university's esteemed history. "Mr. Lhuillier’s transformative leadership and commitment to societal advancement embody the ethos of UMAK," Mayor Binay remarked. "We are proud to honor him with the Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, in acknowledgment of his outstanding achievements and lasting impact."

The rites were anticipated in and created excitement among UMAK's faculty, students, and supporters. Jean Henri Lhuillier’s legacy, characterized by visionary entrepreneurship and unwavering dedication to social progress, served as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of scholars and changemakers.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, from the University of Makati. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of everyone who has supported and believed in me. It fuels my commitment to continue making meaningful contributions toward societal progress and to inspire others to pursue excellence with compassion and integrity," Jean Henri Lhuillier adds.

The conferment of the Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, upon Jean Henri Lhuillier represented not merely an accolade but a celebration of excellence, service, and the enduring power of visionary leadership. It underscored the university's commitment to honoring individuals whose lives exemplified the very principles upon which UMAK was founded. This ceremony was a poignant and unforgettable tribute to Jean Henri Lhuillier’s remarkable contributions to the education, business, and humanitarian spheres alike. PR