Championing women leaders

The leading home improvement retailer also earned Circle of Excellence Awards for Woman Leader of the Year and Diversity Company of the Year. Roselle Marisol Andaya, Chief Executive Officer of MR.DIY Philippines, was named Grand Winner for Woman Leader of the Year during the 2025 Asia CEO Awards held at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

This marks MR.DIY Philippines’ first participation in the prestigious recognition program that honors the country’s most outstanding business leaders and organizations.

The award celebrates Andaya’s visionary leadership, transformative impact, and strong advocacy for inclusion in the retail sector. As the first female country CEO in the MR.DIY Group’s history, she has led the company to remarkable growth—expanding to over 800 stores nationwide while fostering a people-first culture grounded in purpose, innovation, and compassion.

Under her leadership, MR.DIY has implemented several groundbreaking initiatives in Philippine retail, including:

Gender-neutral hiring in warehouse operations, breaking traditional gender norms;

The Store Internship for Special Learners, providing retail training for individuals on the autism spectrum; and

The transition to 100% renewable energy in its distribution centers, reducing carbon emissions by 34% annually.

“These achievements are built on the strength of our people,” said Roselle Marisol Andaya, CEO of MR.DIY Philippines. “This recognition reflects our shared mission to make everyday living simple, joyful, and complete. Leadership, to me, is about lifting others and creating spaces where everyone can thrive.”