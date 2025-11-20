Charinna Barro-Quilaneta named as 2025 Most Outstanding Area Vice President and elected as 2026 National Treasurer of JCI Philippines

Her win also breaks new ground in JCI’s leadership landscape. The only female among 2025’s top elected national officers, she strengthened female representation in JCI Philippines’ management ranks — proving that leadership knows no gender.

“The legacy I want to leave to my area is the impact I made to those I lead,” she said. As the first AVP to visit all seven regions of Mindanao in seven days during JCI Week, she engaged deeply with local cultures — quoting her, “I marveled at the breathtaking beaches of Tawi-Tawi and Sulu. I fell in love with the food of Zamboanga, and that harmony can be served at every table despite the stereotypes of unrest. I felt the warmth and hospitality of Pagadian. I planted trees in Isulan and joined a blood-letting project in Cotabato; I was awed by the waterfalls of Iligan, embraced by the golden friendship in CDO, and inspired by the landscapes of Bukidnon. I enjoyed paradise in Siargao, shouted Marajaw Karajaw in Surigao, and in Davao, I do not just feel at home — I am home.”

She humbly shared the honor with her fellow AVPs, and Area 5 Regional Vice Presidents, recognizing their shared passion and dedication to guide and support the 62 Local Organizations of Mindanao.

Charinna also credited her home chapter, JCI Lakambini Davao — the country’s largest all-female chapter in her Presidency— for molding her into the leader she is today. She drew strength from her fellow “Queens” who stood beside her in every endeavor, embodying the spirit of women empowering women.