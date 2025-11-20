Charinna Barro-Quilaneta named as 2025 Most Outstanding Area Vice President and elected as 2026 National Treasurer of JCI Philippines

In a year defined by JCI’s global call to “Rise Up” and JCI Philippines’ mission to “Build Better,” Charinna Barro-Quilaneta of Area 5 (Mindanao) rose above expectations, earning one of the organization’s highest honors — the 2025 Most Outstanding Area Vice President (AVP) of JCI Philippines.
This recognition is given to the AVP who most effectively advances JCI Philippines’ national and international programs. Among five AVPs, Charinna stood out for her strategic leadership, grounded presence, and deep connection with the communities she served across Mindanao.
Her win also breaks new ground in JCI’s leadership landscape. The only female among 2025’s top elected national officers, she strengthened female representation in JCI Philippines’ management ranks — proving that leadership knows no gender.
“The legacy I want to leave to my area is the impact I made to those I lead,” she said. As the first AVP to visit all seven regions of Mindanao in seven days during JCI Week, she engaged deeply with local cultures — quoting her, “I marveled at the breathtaking beaches of Tawi-Tawi and Sulu. I fell in love with the food of Zamboanga, and that harmony can be served at every table despite the stereotypes of unrest. I felt the warmth and hospitality of Pagadian. I planted trees in Isulan and joined a blood-letting project in Cotabato; I was awed by the waterfalls of Iligan, embraced by the golden friendship in CDO, and inspired by the landscapes of Bukidnon. I enjoyed paradise in Siargao, shouted Marajaw Karajaw in Surigao, and in Davao, I do not just feel at home — I am home.”
She humbly shared the honor with her fellow AVPs, and Area 5 Regional Vice Presidents, recognizing their shared passion and dedication to guide and support the 62 Local Organizations of Mindanao.
Charinna also credited her home chapter, JCI Lakambini Davao — the country’s largest all-female chapter in her Presidency— for molding her into the leader she is today. She drew strength from her fellow “Queens” who stood beside her in every endeavor, embodying the spirit of women empowering women.
She of course, expressed her gratitude to her husband, Atty. Mac Quilaneta, the 2024 National President and the 2021 Most Outstanding AVP himself. Together, they made JCI history as the first couple to both receive this honor and to serve simultaneously as National and Local Presidents — a testament to shared purpose and mutual inspiration.
Her leadership philosophy rests on collaboration, responsiveness, and empowerment — principles that turned national goals into actionable programs for all Area 5 chapters. “When you empower local leaders,” she said, “the ripple effect of impact is immense.” For her, leadership meant not only achieving results but creating an environment where others could thrive and lead with confidence.
Charinna hopes her success inspires more women to rise to leadership roles. “Our place is in the boardroom, in the field, and in the highest echelons of leadership,” she affirmed. “We need more women to step up and claim their seats at the table — not just for JCI, but for all organizations.”
Capping her year of exceptional service, Charinna was inaugurated as the 2026 National Treasurer during the Presidential Ball held on October 18, 2025, at the Legazpi City Convention Center. Ready to steer JCI Philippines’ financial strategies with the same excellence and passion that defined her leadership, as she continuously CHArge forward to Build Better and Rise Up for JCI Philippines and beyond.